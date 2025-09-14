TNA Talent Reportedly Prohibited From Working For Maple Leaf Pro, Scott D'Amore And Others Respond

Last year, former TNA President Scott D'Amore relaunched Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, with its two-night return event, titled Forged In Excellence, coming in October 2024. Since then, the promotion has held several more shows and crowned a new set of champions, including Gisele Shaw and AEW's Josh Alexander.

Despite D'Amore's evident history with TNA, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently claimed that current TNA talents are prohibited from working on Maple Leaf Pro shows due to MLP routinely booking stars from All Elite Wrestling, a company that TNA officials view as "the enemy." A pair of TNA officials and D'Amore himself have since poured cold water on this report.

"For the record, @ThisIsTNA has sent wrestlers to @MapleLeafPW," wrote Tommy Dreamer, TNA Head of Talent Relations, on X. "@ScottDAmore is my friend. I want all wrestling companies to be successful."

Current TNA President Carlos Silva and Scott D'Amore also denied the report, with the former telling Fightful Select that "They can and have" in reference to TNA talents appearing at Maple Leaf Pro.

At the time of MLP's initial relaunch, Alexander and "Speedball" Mike Bailey were both contracted to TNA Wrestling. Bailey faced AEW's Konosuke Takeshita on night one of Forged in Excellence. Alexander followed with a match against Takeshita on night two, this time with the AEW International Championship on the line.

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella has also competed under the MLP banner, specifically in a gauntlet to crown the inaugural MLW Canadian Champion. Alexander, now an AEW talent, won the match, cementing himself as the first ever title holder.