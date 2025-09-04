AEW's Josh Alexander Comments On Upcoming Maple Leaf Pro Return, Canadian Pride

AEW star Josh Alexander is eager to wrestle in Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling again, and spoke with pride about the Canadian promotion and the wrestlers from the country.

Alexander is the current MLP Canadian Champion and is gearing up to take part in the MLP Sacred Ground event on September 5. Ahead of the show, Alexander spoke highly of the promotion on "Undisputed," as well as of the man behind it, his former TNA boss, Scott D'Amore.

"Maple Leaf has a buzz around it. Scott has spared no expense in production. These shows are more than just a highlight for Canadian wrestling; they're a showcase for wrestling as a whole," said the AEW star.

He expressed admiration for the promotion and the wrestlers from Canada, while naming a few that fans should look out for.

"I take a lot of pride in being the one to carry the brand. That goes for Maple Leaf Pro and it goes for the wrestlers in Canada. It's hard to get noticed. People like Sheldon Jean, Raj Singh, Rohan Raja are extremely talented -– but they're not always seen in the United States. If showing up and doing what I love on this card helps get more eyes on them, then it's great for me, it's great for Maple Leaf Pro, and it's great for the wrestlers."

The former TNA star is proud of being a Canadian star and is grateful that his boss, AEW CEO Tony Khan, is giving him the opportunity to wrestle at the event. Alexander last wrestled in MLP in July, where he faced and defeated fellow AEW star Ace Austin and retained the MLP Canadian Championship.