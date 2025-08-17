Former TNA Tag Champ Ace Austin Officially All Elite After Making AEW Collision Debut

Ace Austin officially signed with AEW following his debut against Ricochet during "AEW Collision."

Austin departed TNA after six years as his contract expired in May, with reports indicating negotiations were held but neither party could come to an agreement. During his time with the promotion, he held the TNA World Tag Team and X-Division titles on three occasions respectively. He wrestled his last bout with TNA against Mustafa Ali, putting his opponent over on his way out and continuing to work on the independent circuit in the time since.

Almost three months after his departure, Austin faced Ricochet to make his first appearance for AEW, eventually losing to Ricochet. At several times throughout the bout, Austin looked to have the veteran beat, but ultimately he fell prey to the Spirit Gun finisher as Ricochet claimed the winning pinfall. The Gates of Agony were present for the match and after the bell entered the ring to lay out Austin, celebrating with Ricochet as the segment came to an end.

Though this wasn't shown on broadcast, reports from the show taping indicate that Austin was offered a contract by Tony Khan following the bout. Khan asked Austin if he wanted to be "All Elite," with Austin responding that while he has been really good for a while, he feels it's the right time to become elite.