Huge Update On TNA Contract Status Of Former X-Division, Tag Team Champion Ace Austin

TNA Wrestling has seen the exit of several stars over the last few months following the expiry of their contracts, with the latest being former TNA World Tag Team Champion, Ace Austin.

"PWInsider" has reported that Austin's deal with the promotion expired recently, and while both parties tried to renegotiate a deal to keep him in the promotion, they couldn't come to an agreement. Former TNA President Scott D'Amore confirmed in his recent column about Austin's exit from the promotion, with him claiming that the split was on amicable terms. He added that Austin is ready to step to the next level and feels that it is a matter of time before he becomes a big star.

Austin's match against Mustafa Ali, which aired this past week, was reportedly his final match in TNA Wrestling, bringing to an end his six-year run with the promotion. Austin had signed an extension on his deal with TNA last March.

Austin, a three-time X-Division Champion, became an important player in TNA's tag team division when he teamed with his partner Chris Bey, with their partnership yielding three tag team titles. However, following Bey's injury, which has sidelined him indefinitely, Austin reverted to being a singles competitor and pursued the X-Division title, losing to Moose at Genesis, and even had a shot at the newly christened International title, albeit unsuccessfully.

Since the start of the year, a few of TNA's top stars have left the company following the expiry of their contract, two of whom were Jordynne Grace and Josh Alexander, while Rich Swann's contract also expired earlier this year.