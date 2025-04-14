Backstage News On Former WWE Star Rich Swann's Contract Status With TNA Wrestling

Rich Swann is reportedly no longer a part of TNA Wrestling, following the expiry of the former WWE star's contract with the promotion.

"Fightful Select" has reported that Swann's contract with TNA expired at the end of 2024 after he had signed a two-year extension with them in 2022. TNA had the option to extend his contract by a year, but chose not to do so. The report further revealed, however, that Swann was present at the TNA tapings in Orlando, Florida, in February and was backstage on both nights of the tapings, February 20 and 21. But, he didn't feature on either night, with his last match in TNA coming in August last year, when he lost to then X-Division Champion, Mike Bailey.

Swann was shunned by TNA following his arrest for public intoxication just a few weeks after his last match with the promotion and was subsequently suspended. He was arrested once in 2022 for a similar violation, and after his recent arrest, he voluntarily entered rehab. The former Impact World Champion didn't get the opportunity to wrestle in TNA again after his arrest in 2024, but has continued to feature in the indies for promotions like GCW, CZW, and REVOLVER, to name a few.

The 34-year-old had a six-year run with TNA Wrestling, where he won a few titles, which included the world title, the X-Division Championship, and the now-defunct Digital Media title. Swann had joined the promotion after he was let go by WWE in 2018, which came on the back of a domestic violence incident.

A few important stars in the promotion became free agents in recent months, including former World Champion Josh Alexander and former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, the latter of whom is now part of the WWE roster.