Additional Details On TNA Star Rich Swann's Disorderly Conduct Case

Following a court hearing regarding his arrest on June 8, Rich Swann was found guilty this past Wednesday by a Florida court on charges of public intoxication and causing a disturbance, a misdemeanor offense. Swann will be responsible for paying $500 in fines and legal fees, and sentenced to six months probation. According to the Wrestling Observer, the former TNA World Champion entered a nolo contendere (aka no contest) plea, which in legal terms means a defendant "doesn't admit to guilt, but accepts a conviction as though a guilty plea had been entered."

POST Wrestling, who initially broke the news of Swann's most recent arrest, stated that on June 8, Swann was arrested in Altamonte Springs, Florida, after he attempted to enter an apartment near his home while intoxicated. Upon his insistent approach, Swann was greeted by two males (a father and a son). The father audibly informed Swann that he had a gun and instructed him to leave, to which he complied. Additionally, another resident reported that Swann had approached her as she was picking up packages left at her son's house. She immediately ran inside and locked the doors, as he was following her. After his arrest in June, Swann voluntarily entered a substance abuse rehab, where recently, he showed off his 60-day coin of sobriety on social media. This was Swann's second offense, with the first occurring in September 2022, in the same apartment complex he currently resides at.

TNA became aware of his arrest last month, two months after the initial incident. In a statement to POST Wrestling, TNA wrote, "TNA Wrestling takes any and all charges against its performers seriously. Rich Swann is responsible for his own personal actions." Before his suspension, Swann formed an alliance with former WWE star AJ Francis, calling themselves First Class. His last match with the company was on August 3, where he unsuccessfully challenged Mike Bailey for the X-Division Championship. As of this report, there is no update on Swann's future with TNA.