Spoiler: Former TNA World Tag Champ Debuts On AEW Collision, Is Officially All Elite

AEW has signed a few exciting stars this year, including the likes of Josh Alexander and Mike Bailey, and they've added another one at the latest "AEW Collision" tapings, former TNA Wrestling star Ace Austin.

The upcoming "Collision" was taped at The Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati on Thursday night, which featured Austin, who faced off against Ricochet in a singles match. After the match, AEW CEO Tony Khan came out to the ring and offered him a contract.

"I have a question for you. Ace Austin, would you like to be All Elite?" asked Khan. "I've been really good for a long time, but really good isn't good enough. Exceptional isn't good enough. I think I want to be Elite," replied Austin.

Austin has been a free agent since May after his deal with TNA Wrestling came to an end. Following the end of his six-year run with the promotion, Austin has featured in the indies before debuting on "Collision." The former TNA World Tag Team Champion was a long-time partner of Chris Bey until Bey's serious injury last year, which has kept him on the shelf.

Aside from Austin's debut, "Collision" is set to feature a tag team match involving the Death Riders' Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta against JetSpeed, and Paragon against Blake Christian and Lee Johnson. The main event is an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contenders match between Daniel Garcia, Lee Moriarty, Nigel McGuinness, and Hechicero, with the winner representing AEW at Forbidden Door against the holder Zack Sabre Jr.