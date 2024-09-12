Former TNA Boss Scott D'Amore Explains Decision To Start His Own Promotion

Since his sudden departure from TNA, some fans were concerned that Scott D'Amore would disappear from the world of pro wrestling. However, he announced that he bought the rights to Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling and is slowly putting his brand new promotion together. During an appearance on "Talk is Jericho," the former TNA executive delved into the steps he's taking to establish his new endeavor.

D'Amore revealed that he's been involved in booking several shows across Canada in the past 3 years, but that Maple Leaf is finally his way of doing something official. Eventually, he decided that they'd start out with a two-night show in a building with a rowdy crowd in Windsor building. "I think, you know, the card we've put together, you know, at least the line up – I should say of talent, is unbelievable," he claimed.

He then revealed that he's already got TNA's Josh Alexander and "Speedball" Mike Bailey set to appear, as well as Konosuke Takeshita, who will take on Alexander. On the women's side, he's secured Athena, who he praised as one of the best women's wrestlers in the industry today. "We're trying to look around and assemble an amazing group of people who can just celebrate wrestling," D'Amore noted.

So far, D'Amore has also done extensive work to secure his commentary team as well, with the recent addition of Mauro Ranallo as well as Don Callis, who are two people he's dreamed of having in the same commentary desk. "To be able to do that? I just think you've got the greatest soundtrack to what I think is going to be some kick-ass wrestling."

