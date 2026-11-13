WWE Reportedly Has Significant Plans For Upcoming Episode Of Raw

WWE has big plans for the first episode of "WWE Raw" in 2027, with the show set to celebrate several milestones.

The first episode of "Raw" in 2027 will take place on January 4 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, and it seems WWE is planning to pull out all the stops to make it a memorable occasion. According to "WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select," the show will have "extra significance" as WWE plans to not only kick off the new year with a bang but also celebrate its three-year association with Netflix.

The report claimed that sources had informed the outlet that the promotion could put on a few "special attraction" matches. WWE will reportedly be promoting the show heavily in the final few weeks of the year.

The pro wrestling business will kick off 2027 with a major showdown, as two of the biggest promotions, WWE and AEW, will go head-to-head on January 1. WWE will air "WWE SmackDown" in its usual Friday night slot, with the show taped on December 28 in Tampa, Florida. Meanwhile, AEW will also kick off the year with a show, as "AEW Dynamite" is set to move to Friday, January 1, 2027, airing live from the Gateway Center Arena in College Park.