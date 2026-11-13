Report: WWE Considered Licensing Music For Faction

Music is so important when setting the tone for a wrestler, but maybe even more for a faction. Some of the biggest factions had theme music that was instantly recognizable and let fans know what was coming.

WrestleVotes Radio reported that there was the possibility of 946 receiving their own theme song as a faction. They report that the theme would have been a "licensed, mainstream song with the goal of creating an immediate impact for the group resonating around 'street culture'". The idea never made it to the legal department, however the possibility is still on the table.

946 is led by Royce Keys and originally included only OTM, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. As their focus on The Bloodline grew, the faction added Jaida Parker and Carmelo Hayes. The most recent addition was Cruz Montana. Since their arrival on "Raw", they have torched The Usos rental car, ran down Jacob Fatu, abducted Solo Sikoa, and beatdown The Bloodline to the point of Roman Reigns challenging them to a War Games match.