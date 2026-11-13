AEW's Young Bucks Reveal Lie They've Told Themselves After Every Blood & Guts Match

Earlier this month was AEW's annual Blood & Guts show. During their Being the Elite episode on the match, Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks noted that it's been a challenging year for the duo because they've been in a lot of high-stakes matches.

"Today's Blood and Guts match will be our third one, because we're a couple of psychopaths that say, 'Hey, throw us in these crazy matches, Tony. Why not?'" Matt explained. "We say at the end of them, 'Never again,'" Nick interjected.

A clip aired of the last time they said that, and the Bucks joked about always getting pulled back in. Matt noted that the matches are scary and gory. As this was prior to the match, Nick asked Brandon Cutler, who was filming, for prayers.

The Young Bucks have participated in three of the six men's Blood & Guts matches. They often make use of creative weapons, with one of the most infamous being shoes with thumbtacks glued to the bottom so that the pins face their opponents, and they made an appearance this year, too.

Prior to this year, the Bucks last competed in a Blood & Guts match in 2024 alongside Hangman Page, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry against Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, Anthony Bowens, and Max Caster.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Being the Elite and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.