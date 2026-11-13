Report: WWE HOFer Glenn Jacobs (AKA Kane) Being Considered For US Senator Appointment

WWE Hall of Famer "Kane" Glenn Jacobs is reportedly the favorite to succeed Marsha Blackburn as Senator for Tennessee, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ruled out of contention.

As reported by "The Washington Sun" and echoed by Dave Meltzer in this week's "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the former Knox County mayor has emerged the favorite to succeed Blackburn, as she vacates her seat to become governor.

Jacobs is said to be on a shortlist that includes Representative Tim Burchett, Deputy Governor Stuart McWhorter, and Representative Chuck Fleischmann. Blackburn will be sworn in on January 16.

Two Republican sources for "The Washington Sun" indicated that Jacobs had an advantage due to his longstanding relationship with Blackburn and her advisers. It was also noted that his name through wrestling carries value in Shelby County and the Memphis metro area. It's said that he has a "unique ability to connect with establishment Republicans and working-class voters alike."

There had also been speculation that President Trump would seek to install Pete Hegseth in Blackburn's seat as he faced an impeachment vote in the House of Representatives. That motion was blocked and Trump had made it clear he wanted him to remain at the Pentagon. It was indicated that he was never considered a serious candidate, as opposed to Jacobs or Burchett.

The decision ultimately lies with Blackburn with the power to appoint a successor as she resigns. Meltzer noted that while her term was due to end in 2031, her replacement will be up for re-election in 2028.

Jacobs had reportedly considered running for governor himself, but he eventually went on to endorse Blackburn and became her treasurer. He has told media that he would seriously consider accepting the appointment if he was to be chosen and it would be a great honor.