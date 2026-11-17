November has been a good month for Marcus Mathers so far. First, he marked his Ring of Honor debut in a match against Mark Davis on the November 5 edition of "ROH on HonorClub." His "AEW Collision" debut followed two days later, with former ROH World Television Champion Nick Wayne as his opponent.

On the AEW Full Gear media call, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Mathers' efforts against Davis impressed him so much that he wanted to spotlight the young indie talent on an even bigger platform next.

"His showing on Saturday came because he did such a great job on ROH," Khan said, "which I think is a good lesson to the people who come to the ROH shows. It's also part of why I'm so involved in ROH and put those shows together. He did an absolutely fantastic job at the [ROH] taping on Monday. His match aired on ROH. It streamed on Thursday night and he absolutely crushed it. The reception was fantastic. He came to the Jericho Cruise looking for work and he found himself in the right place because I thought he had done a fantastic job. He had a great match versus Nick Wayne on Collision after he had a fantastic match versus Mark Davis on ROH. So it was a great week for Marcus Mathers."

According to Khan, AEW'S Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels initially recommended Mathers for a spot in the Ring of Honor tapings following his exit from the WWE ID program a few weeks earlier. Khan admittedly didn't know Mathers very well at the time, but after hearing Daniels' suggestion and seeing some match footage, he felt inclined to grant him an opportunity.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.