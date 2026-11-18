Former Co-President George Barrios Details Exit From WWE
Former WWE Co-President George Barrios has opened up on the nature of his departure from the company in 2020.
Barrios started working with WWE in 2008 almost a year prior to Michelle Wilson, though the pair were eventually named Co-Presidents of the company in 2018.
Their spell at the top of the corporate ladder, reporting directly to Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman, ended just shy of two years later, and they have since gone in to business together as founding Co-CEOs of Isos Capital Management.
Speaking to Jeff Jarrett and Conrad Thompson on the "My World" podcast, Barrios detailed how they together came to the decision that their run with the company was ending.
"Michelle and I, we've been Co-Presidents of the company, kind of running the show. But the reality is, you know, we want to go do our own thing. Eliminate the Co. We want to go run our own businesses, and the funny thing is we continue with the Co today. But at that moment in time, you know, it's your ego and you want to go do it," he explained.
He said they decided to tell McMahon together, all while knowing it wouldn't be an easy discussion. But McMahon pushed for a reason and made it clear they wanted to stay.
"Vince surprises us and he gets very emotional during this and tears up," he said. "Not to over dramatize it, but you know, that's kind of meeting it is. The three of us at one point or the other are getting emotional."
Barrios continued, "I'm like, 'Well, we just want to go do our own thing.' And I remember him looking at me, he goes, 'George, when have you not done what you wanted to do? Tell me in the last 10 years we haven't done what you wanted to do.' And I couldn't."
Vince McMahon felt 'pushed into a corner
Barrios said they walked out of the meeting without agreeing to anything, and Wilson was still of the mind that she wanted to leave right then and there. But he convinced her not to:
"Then I go into sell mode, and she knows I can be incredibly persuasive," he said. "So anyway, I convince her and she reminds me to this day we should have stuck with her plan."
He said that he went on to air his grievance with McMahon that reporting to him was slowing down the pace at which he wanted to work. So they started to work together on a new operating model that found a compromise.
"Well, he doesn't like it," he recalled. "Slowly, it goes from that emotional, 'I don't want you guys to leave,' to, 'Hey, it feels like you guys are trying to push me in a corner.' And you could argue it wasn't that, but in some ways us getting what we wanted might diminish what he's doing day-to-day."
Barrios said hearts started to harden in that process and there were a couple of things that really "p***ed" him off that he would not expound on. He said that McMahon claimed he had made him rich, to which he dismissed the notion saying, "The fact I never sold a share of stock is what made me rich. By the way, that was me betting on me, not you."
He admitted he wished he hadn't said that, looking back. But that was true to his mindset at the time and McMahon eventually came to the decision that they needed to go. He recalled telling McMahon that he didn't think they should leave immediately, but McMahon insisted that "we've got to pull the band-aid."
Barrios and Wilson re-joined WWE as board members in January 2023, coinciding with the return of McMahon to the company after he had initially resigned following allegations of misconduct the year prior. McMahon oversaw a sales agreement with Endeavor to merge with UFC into TKO Group Holdings, for which he served as Executive Chairman until his resignation in January 2024 after a sex trafficking lawsuit was filed against him. Barrios and Wilson departed after the merger concluded.