Former WWE Co-President George Barrios has opened up on the nature of his departure from the company in 2020.

Barrios started working with WWE in 2008 almost a year prior to Michelle Wilson, though the pair were eventually named Co-Presidents of the company in 2018.

Their spell at the top of the corporate ladder, reporting directly to Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman, ended just shy of two years later, and they have since gone in to business together as founding Co-CEOs of Isos Capital Management.

Speaking to Jeff Jarrett and Conrad Thompson on the "My World" podcast, Barrios detailed how they together came to the decision that their run with the company was ending.

"Michelle and I, we've been Co-Presidents of the company, kind of running the show. But the reality is, you know, we want to go do our own thing. Eliminate the Co. We want to go run our own businesses, and the funny thing is we continue with the Co today. But at that moment in time, you know, it's your ego and you want to go do it," he explained.

He said they decided to tell McMahon together, all while knowing it wouldn't be an easy discussion. But McMahon pushed for a reason and made it clear they wanted to stay.

"Vince surprises us and he gets very emotional during this and tears up," he said. "Not to over dramatize it, but you know, that's kind of meeting it is. The three of us at one point or the other are getting emotional."

Barrios continued, "I'm like, 'Well, we just want to go do our own thing.' And I remember him looking at me, he goes, 'George, when have you not done what you wanted to do? Tell me in the last 10 years we haven't done what you wanted to do.' And I couldn't."