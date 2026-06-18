George Barrios Talks Returning To WWE Board In 2022 Despite Vince McMahon Allegations

Former WWE CFO George Barrios has revealed why he chose to return to WWE in 2022 despite the sexual assault allegations against Vince McMahon.

Barrios and Michelle Wilson were added to WWE's Board of Directors following McMahon's return to the company, after he and the duo had previously departed. Barrios, in an interview with "Post Wrestling," discussed his reasons for agreeing to rejoin the company.

"I'll be honest, I knew about it [the McMahon allegations]. I wasn't spending my time pouring over things because everything that was being alleged either happened long before we got there, and I think there was one that happened after. My recollection was it wasn't anything while we were there that anybody was alleging, so I wasn't paying that much attention," Barrios said.

The former WWE executive then recalled what McMahon told him to convince him to return to the company. Despite the serious allegations against the former WWE Chairman, Barrios said he remained confident in McMahon's character based on how he had treated him in the many years they worked together.

"So, in any event, when he does call me and says, 'Hey, look, I want to do one other big thing. I need the A-team. The current folks are great, but they're not up to something that big. Would you and Michelle come back?' This part I'll keep private. We did have a conversation about it. Number one, I was with the guy for 12 years, and I saw the character he displayed around me. That's what I have to go on. When he said what he said to me on that call, the combination of my experience with him and what I saw and what I knew, I said, 'Yeah, I'm comfortable.'"

Barrios added that after reading the lawsuit filed against McMahon, he felt that much of it did not make sense to him. He also dismissed claims that he was a McMahon loyalist and had rejoined WWE at McMahon's behest, arguing that he makes his own decisions.