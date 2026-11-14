Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Full Gear on November 14, 2026, coming to you live from the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona! The show begins at 8 PM ET and can be streamed both on HBO MAX and in the USA, Amazon Prime Video in the US and Canada, and MyAEW, PPV.com, DAZN, and YouTube internationally.

Will Ospreay will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line as he defends against Kyle Fletcher. After Fletcher defeated Jack Perry in singles competition during the Fright Night "AEW Dynamite" television special on October 28, he challenged his former friend Ospreay to tonight's Full Gear match.

Marina Shafir has made it abundantly clear that she's had her eye on Mercedes Mone's AEW Women's World Championship by calling her out a handful of times over the past several weeks on "Dynamite". Tonight, she will be receiving her shot when she challenges Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks will be putting their AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line as they defend against The Don Callis Family's Mark Davis and Jake Doyle. Davis and Doyle defeated The Young Bucks in an AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match in quick fashion on the October 21 episode of "Dynamite" to secure their title shot tonight.

Adam Page, Brody King, and Bandido will be defending their AEW World Trios Championship against Swerve Strickland New Level in a Texas Death Match. With Strickland and New Level having dethroned Page, King, and Bandido in a World Trios Championship Roulette Royale that featured several other tag teams at AEW All In on August 30, Page, King, and Bandido captured the title once again at AEW WrestleDream on October 17. Strickland then demanded tonight's match with the Texas Death Match stipulation attached to it on October 21, but Page declined to agree not wanting to drag Bandido and King through what a Texas Death Match entails. This prompted Strickland to kidnap Bandido and leave him bloodied as Page and King watched helplessly from inside the ring in the midst of a verbal exchange with New Level.

Tommaso Ciampa dethroned Andrade El Idolo as National Champion during the Chris Jericho's Rock N' Wresting Rager "Collision" television special on November 7, and tonight, he will be making his second defense as he puts the National Championship on the line against Ilja Dragunov. Ciampa called out then-AEW National Champion Andrade on the Fright Night "Dynamite" special looking for a WrestleDream rematch, but Dragunov instead appeared looking for a fight from Ciampa and Ciampa subsequently declined to give Dragunov the fight that he was looking for.

Kazuchika Okada will be putting the International Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Myron Reed of The Rascalz during a Clockwork Carnage Qualifier on the October 14 episode of "Dynamite" as he defends against Adam Copeland. This will mark Copeland's first time ever challenging for the International Championship throughout his time in AEW.

Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor of The Brawling Birds will be putting their AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship on the line as they defend against Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron. Statlander and Cameron defeated Sisters of Sin's Skye Blue and Julia Hart and Divine Dominion's Megan Bayne and Lena Kross in a Three-Way Number One Contenders Match at "AEW Collision" Grand Slam: France on October 10 to earn their title shot.

AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders will be going one-on-one with five members of The Cut in an Anarchy In The Arena Match. Moments after White and Orange Cassidy of The Conglomeration defeated Moxley and Garcia on October 21, White and the rest of The Bang Bang Gang betrayed Moxley and The Death Riders to reveal a newfound alliance with Finlay and Connors. White and Finlay later defeated Moxley and Garcia the following week on October 28 when Clark Connors speared Garcia as the referee was distracted by Wheeler Yuta and Ace Austin on the outside of the ring.

Following a successful defense against Skye Blue of Triangle of Madness and Hyan in a Three-Way during this past Wednesday's "AEW Collision" special, Queen Aminata will be putting her TBS Championship on the line as she defends against Persephone and Hyan's tag team partner Maya World in another Three-Way on Saturday Tailgate Brawl, beginning at 7 PM ET. Aminata dethroned Persephone as TBS Champion during the Fright Night "Dynamite" special, with Persephone having previously won the TBS Championship from World at the AEW All In Buy-In show with assistance from Britt Baker on August 30.