AEW Full Gear Results 11/14/26 W/ Live Updates: Will Ospreay Vs. Kyle Fletcher
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Full Gear on November 14, 2026, coming to you live from the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona! The show begins at 8 PM ET and can be streamed both on HBO MAX and in the USA, Amazon Prime Video in the US and Canada, and MyAEW, PPV.com, DAZN, and YouTube internationally.
Will Ospreay will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line as he defends against Kyle Fletcher. After Fletcher defeated Jack Perry in singles competition during the Fright Night "AEW Dynamite" television special on October 28, he challenged his former friend Ospreay to tonight's Full Gear match.
Marina Shafir has made it abundantly clear that she's had her eye on Mercedes Mone's AEW Women's World Championship by calling her out a handful of times over the past several weeks on "Dynamite". Tonight, she will be receiving her shot when she challenges Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship.
Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks will be putting their AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line as they defend against The Don Callis Family's Mark Davis and Jake Doyle. Davis and Doyle defeated The Young Bucks in an AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match in quick fashion on the October 21 episode of "Dynamite" to secure their title shot tonight.
Adam Page, Brody King, and Bandido will be defending their AEW World Trios Championship against Swerve Strickland New Level in a Texas Death Match. With Strickland and New Level having dethroned Page, King, and Bandido in a World Trios Championship Roulette Royale that featured several other tag teams at AEW All In on August 30, Page, King, and Bandido captured the title once again at AEW WrestleDream on October 17. Strickland then demanded tonight's match with the Texas Death Match stipulation attached to it on October 21, but Page declined to agree not wanting to drag Bandido and King through what a Texas Death Match entails. This prompted Strickland to kidnap Bandido and leave him bloodied as Page and King watched helplessly from inside the ring in the midst of a verbal exchange with New Level.
Tommaso Ciampa dethroned Andrade El Idolo as National Champion during the Chris Jericho's Rock N' Wresting Rager "Collision" television special on November 7, and tonight, he will be making his second defense as he puts the National Championship on the line against Ilja Dragunov. Ciampa called out then-AEW National Champion Andrade on the Fright Night "Dynamite" special looking for a WrestleDream rematch, but Dragunov instead appeared looking for a fight from Ciampa and Ciampa subsequently declined to give Dragunov the fight that he was looking for.
Kazuchika Okada will be putting the International Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Myron Reed of The Rascalz during a Clockwork Carnage Qualifier on the October 14 episode of "Dynamite" as he defends against Adam Copeland. This will mark Copeland's first time ever challenging for the International Championship throughout his time in AEW.
Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor of The Brawling Birds will be putting their AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship on the line as they defend against Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron. Statlander and Cameron defeated Sisters of Sin's Skye Blue and Julia Hart and Divine Dominion's Megan Bayne and Lena Kross in a Three-Way Number One Contenders Match at "AEW Collision" Grand Slam: France on October 10 to earn their title shot.
AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders will be going one-on-one with five members of The Cut in an Anarchy In The Arena Match. Moments after White and Orange Cassidy of The Conglomeration defeated Moxley and Garcia on October 21, White and the rest of The Bang Bang Gang betrayed Moxley and The Death Riders to reveal a newfound alliance with Finlay and Connors. White and Finlay later defeated Moxley and Garcia the following week on October 28 when Clark Connors speared Garcia as the referee was distracted by Wheeler Yuta and Ace Austin on the outside of the ring.
Following a successful defense against Skye Blue of Triangle of Madness and Hyan in a Three-Way during this past Wednesday's "AEW Collision" special, Queen Aminata will be putting her TBS Championship on the line as she defends against Persephone and Hyan's tag team partner Maya World in another Three-Way on Saturday Tailgate Brawl, beginning at 7 PM ET. Aminata dethroned Persephone as TBS Champion during the Fright Night "Dynamite" special, with Persephone having previously won the TBS Championship from World at the AEW All In Buy-In show with assistance from Britt Baker on August 30.
68 Updates
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Another November has dawned upon us, which means it's that time of year for AEW's flagship Full Gear pay-per-view event! Welcome to our live blog, and both myself and Miles are happy to have you here with us tonight!
Saturday Tailgate Brawl coverage will be beginning at 7 PM ET, and main show coverage for Full Gear will be beginning at 8 PM ET.
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Full Gear has a pretty stacked line up, and I predict that Will Ospreay and Mercedes Mone will both be hanging onto their respective AEW World Championship and AEW Women's World Championship. I also think there's a good chance we may see a double turn in the AEW World Trios Championship Texas Death Match with Swerve Strickland and Brody King and Bandido, and think that The Cut has to be the team to win the Anarchy In The Arena Match to make them look strong as a renewed stable.
Now that you've heard from me, it's your turn to let us know what you think we'll see happen on tonight's pay-per-view. Will there be any debuts or returns? Will we see any babyface and/or heel turns? Will any titles change hands? Let us know your predictions for tonight's show down below in our comments section!
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We are live on Saturday Tailgate Brawl! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Walker Stewart greet audiences at home before throwing it over to a video of the events leading into the AEW World Championship match between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher.
Jack Perry then makes his way to the ring. The Beast Mortos follows.
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Jack Perry vs. The Beast Mortos (Saturday Tailgate Brawl)
The bell rings and the two lock up. Perry takes a sip of a fan's drink from the crowd on the outside and slides back into the ring, but Mortos levels Perry with a shoulder tackle before Perry dumps Mortos out of the ring over the top rope and delivers a chop to his chest in a match that I've so far been really enjoying. Perry then ascends up one of the barricades and delivers a hurricanrana to Mortos off it.
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Back from the break, Perry delivers an open palm strike to Mortos. Mortos responds with a backbreaker and a clothesline to Perry, but Perry delivers a crazy looking piledriver to Mortos and runs over him with a knee to the back of his neck.
Perry sits Mortos on the top rope and connects with a Muscle Buster on him for the win as a message to Opps leader Samoa Joe.
Winner: Jack Perry
.@boy_myth_legend sends a message to @SamoaJoe! 😳
Watch the #AEWTailgateBrawl LIVE Coast-To-Coast on TNT + HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/ZQGpDgvDo8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
We then head over to a video recapping Tommaso Ciampa becoming the new National Champion and the events leading up to his title match against Ilja Dragunov tonight.
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Back from the break, we head over to a video of The Death Riders and The Conglomeration meeting in the desert ahead of Anarchy In The Arena (presumably where no one can hear them, such drama queens!). Moxley tosses Orange Cassidy a bag, and Kyle O'Reilly says this doesn't make The Conglomeration trust Moxley. Moxley says he never asked Cassidy, O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong, then says he doesn't apologize, but Cassidy said he never asked him to and gets back in their car with Strong and O'Reilly. Anything with The Death Riders will always be great, and this was no exception.
A VIOLENT PAST. A COMMON ENEMY.
On the Utah Salt Flats, the Death Riders and The Conglomeration meet in seclusion ahead of ANARCHY IN THE ARENA!
Watch the #AEWTailgateBrawl LIVE Coast-To-Coast on TNT + HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/H3iP5i8em2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
Back at ringside, The Don Callis Family makes their way out. Jaden Monroe, RJ Wydle, and Jordan Cruz are already waiting inside.
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The Don Callis Family (w/ Don Callis, Lance Archer, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, and Josh Alexander) vs. Jaden Monroe, RJ Wydle, and Jordan Cruz (Saturday Tailgate Brawl)
The bell rings and Clon rocks Wylde with an enzuigiri. Cruz and Wardlow tag in, and Wardlow quickly takes care of Cruz. Kevin Knight then tags in and delivers a UFO Splash to Cruz for the win.
Winners: The Don Callis Family
The Don Callis Family make it look EASY 😮💨
Watch the #AEWTailgateBrawl LIVE Coast-To-Coast on TNT + HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/FzVd9AMl01
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
After the match, Romero grabs a micrphone and says Phoenix is Don Callis Family territory. Beretta calls out Big Boom! A.J. and his "nerd friends" to "get squashed" (I don't wanna call that generic buuuuuut...)
Big Boom! A.J., QT Marshall, Darius Martin, and Matt Sydal then make their way out and brawl with The Don Callis family at the bottom of the entrance ramp.
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Commenter Abobo says "I like Ciampa a lot more than Dragunov, but I believe Dragunov will be winning that belt," while Big Horn Staredown replies "idk if TK would pull the trigger on two short reigns for Ciampa." If you want the WINC staff's opinion, make sure you've read our Full Gear predictions column!
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The Don Callis Family vs. Big Boom! A.J., QT Marshall, Darius Martin, and Matt Sydal (Saturday Tailgate Brawl)
The bell rings and Romero goes after A.J. inside the ring. Sydal tags in and delivers a moonsault to Romero.
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Back from the break, Alexander levels Marshall with a clothesline. Alexander delivers a suplex to Marshall, and Romero ascends to the top rope. He delivers a belly-to-back piledriver-double stomp combination to Marshall before Archer (who has tagged in) sets up for a Razor's edge on A.J. A.J. escapes, but Beretta delivers a Full Nelson suplex to Darius. Sydal rocks Beretta with a jumping knee, but Romero takes down Sydal. Sydal responds with a Shining Wizard to the back of Romero's neck, and Darius flies out of the ring to level Berettal. Inside the ring, A.J. powerbombs Romero and Sydal connects with a moonsault on him. Darius pins Romero for the win.
Winners: Big Boom! A.J., QT Marshall, Darius Martin, and Matt Sydal
SkyFlight and Boom & Doom take down The Don Callis Family! 👊
Watch the #AEWTailgateBrawl LIVE Coast-To-Coast on TNT + HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/Ll3CHnbWZu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
Although there was no Rizzler or Big Justice tonight, Big Boom! A.J. has become a staple on AEW pre-shows and Saturday Tailgate Brawl. It's always nice to see him bring a little fun to AEW and do his thing between the ropes.
Back at ringside, Persephone and Britt Baker (the latter of whom joins the announce desk) then make their way to the ring. Skye Blue, Hyan, and Queen Aminata follow after Maya World was unable to make it to Phoenix with the nationwide FAA grounding yesterday.
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Queen Aminata (c) vs. Persephone vs. Skye Blue vs. Hyan in a Four-Way Match for the TBS Championship (Saturday Tailgate Brawl)
The bell rings and Persephone tries to grab the TBS Championship from the referee. The referee wins, but Blue and Hyan deliver dropkicks to Persephone and Aminata to send them crashing out of the ring. Blue rolls up Hyan, but Hyan kicks out. Persephone then slides into the ring with Aminata and rains down right hands on her, but Aminata returns the favor and delivers a double suplex to Persephone and Blue with Hyan in a good start to this Four-Way.
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Back from the break, Persephone delivers a dropkick to Hyan. Aminata levels Persephone, then sends Blue crashing into her knee and the mat. She does the same to Hyan, but Aminata rocks Blue with a forearm and delivers a twisting neckbreaker to her. She goes for a pin, but Persephone breaks the fall.
Blue sits Hyan on a chair outside of the ring, but Aminata throws a chair at Blue to level her and dumps her back in the ring. She ascends to the top rope and lands a meteora on Blue, but Persephone sends Aminata crashing into the ring post shoulder first and pins Blue. Blue kicks out and Persephone lands a Northern Nights suplex on her.
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Persephone calls for Baker to hand her the TBS Championship, and Baker does so. Blue dumps Persephone out of the ring and looks to land a kick on her off the ring apron, but Persephone gets Blue up on her shoulders and sends her crashing into the TBS Championship belt face first. As Persephone has her back turned, Aminata absolutely clocks Baker (loved this little moment) and runs over Persephone with a meteora to her off the ring apron. Hyan lands a dive through the middle rope to take down Aminata on the outside as the pace of this one has really picked up, but Aminata delivers Off With Her Head to Hyan for the win in a nice little match I thoroughly enjoyed.
Winner (and still): Queen Aminata
#AndSTILL 🏆 @amisylle's reign as TBS Champion continues! 👑
Watch the #AEWTailgateBrawl LIVE Coast-To-Coast on TNT + HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/HlrtnWkdbe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
Here's the one major problem that I have with Saturday Tailgate Brawl: while it's an interesting concept to have a cable TV show before a pay-per-view, I think that AEW tries to cram too many matches onto it every time they do it — and just on their pre-shows on general. Considering they usually run 9-10 match cards on pay-per-views, it feels a little excessive to do four extra matches on the pre-show that are maybe worthy of being on a normal Saturday "Collision".
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In an online exclusive, Jack Perry has a message for Samoa Joe following his win over The Beast Mortos on the Tailgate Brawl!
"I've already said everything that I have to say. I have already shown you everything that I can show you ... I'm here. Come and kill me!"
EXCLUSIVE: After his victory on the #AEWTailgateBrawl, @boy_myth_legend has a message for Samoa Joe! pic.twitter.com/Sf9Hs7q7EM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
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We are live on the main show, which kicks off with a video backstage showing some of the events leading into various matches on tonight's card!
Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness once again greet audiences at home before throwing it to another video recapping the events leading into the International Championship match between Adam Copeland and Kazuchika Okada. Both men and Okada's manager Don Callis then make their way to the ring.
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Kazuchika Okada (w/ Don Callis) (c) vs. Adam Copeland for the International Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. Okada cinches in a waist lock on Copeland, but Copeland escapes and Okada lands a knee on his midsection. He delivers a couple of knees to the side of Copeland's head, but Copeland forces Okada to roll out of the ring where he regroups with Callis.
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As the WINC staff is currently discussing, imagine telling someone a decade ago that in 10 years they'd be watching Okada vs Edge.
BIG FIGHT FEEL TO KICK OFF #AEWFullGear! 🔥
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/0PFcB6XanX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
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Okada fires off right hands on Copeland on the outside of the ring and sends him crashing into the ring steps shoulder first, then exposes part of the concrete on the outside. Copeland stares down Callis on the outside of the ring, but Okada hugs Callis and dumps Copeland back into the ring.
Okada jams his boot into Copeland's chest, and I have to admit that I'm finding this to be nothing more than mediocre so far. Copeland rocks Okada with a right hand, but Okada rocks Copeland with a boot and flies off the ropes to land a strike on Copeland. Okada looks to grab his International Championship belt and sneak out of the ring, but the referee stops him and Copeland takes advantage by rolling up Okada. Okada kicks out.
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Okada and Copeland rock one another with right hands and forearms, but Okada lands a dropkick on Copeland's spine to rock him and connects with a piledriver on him in the middle of the ring and laughs (because it's Okada we're talking about after all). Copeland then hilariously mocks Okada by flipping off the crowd while Okada is down and charges at him, but Callis grabs onto Copeland's ankle as Copeland runs the ropes.
Okada sends Copeland crashing off the ring apron and onto the exposed concrete, then dumps him back in the ring and levels him with a Rainmaker for the win.
Winner (and still): Kazuchika Okada
IMPALER OFF THE APRON 😱
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/Xr91ruCkPc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
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After the match, Copeland tries to drag himself to his feet. Okada runs back into the ring and levels Copeland with a second Rainmaker like the true heel that he is.
The match is over, but @rainmakerxOkada isn't finished with @RatedRCope! 😱
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/ilP4NbC9Vb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
After a video recapping some of the events leading into the upcoming match, Mark Davis and Jake Doyle make their way to the ring. The Young Bucks follow.
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The Young Bucks (c) vs. Mark Davis and Jake Doyle for the AEW World Tag Team Championship
Matt Jackson and Doyle begin the action. The bell rings and Doyle runs over Matt. He pulls Nick Jackson into the ring from the ring apron, and Davis levels Nick with a clothesline. Davis and Doyle then dump The Bucks out of the ring, with Doyle landing a lariat on Matt and Davis sending Nick crashing over the barricade and into the timekeeper's area.
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Matt fires off right hands on Davis and Doyle inside the ring, but Nick tags in and sends Davis crashing into the mat spine first with Matt. Matt and Nick fire off right hands on Davis, then clothesline him out of the ring and send him crashing into the ring apron face first. Davis and Doyle send Matt and Nick crashing into one another, but Doyle levels Matt with a right hand and rocks him with a second one in the corner of the ring.
Doyle tags in and levels Matt with a right hand, then goes for a pin but Matt kicks out.
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Matt low bridges Davis out of the ring, but Doyle keeps him from tagging in Nick. Nick helps out Matt by rocking Doyle with a right hand so Matt can roll him up, but Doyle kicks out and Matt looks to tag out to Nick. Davis puts an end to those plans by pulling Nick off the ring apron.
Matt rocks Davis with a right hand, but Nick rocks Davis with a knee to him off the ring apron. Nick tags in and delivers a crossbody to Doyle off the ropes, then goes for a pin but Doyle kicks out. Matt and Nick ascend up to opposite ropes, but Davis and Doyle trip them up and join them on the ropes. The Bucks pull Davis and Doyle off the top before flying off opposite top ropes to keep Davis and Doyle down.
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Davis and Doyle send Nick crashing into Matt, but Doyle pins Matt and Nick breaks the fall. Davis dumps Nick out of the ring, but Doyle delivers a double powerbomb to The Bucks and tags out to Davis. Matt delivers a Sliced Bread to Matt and turns Nick inside out with a clothesline, then pins Matt but Matt kicks out as this pretty decent match is poised to continue.
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Matt delivers a Code Red to Davis, and The Bucks deliver a BTE Trigger to Davis. They call for the Meltzer Driver, but Davis trips up Nick and powerbombs him into the barricade near the timekeeper's area. Davis spikes Nick with a nice looking piledriver and pins him, but Nick kicks out as this match has officially reached the point of being pretty damn great.
Doyle looks to powerbomb Nick, but Matt comes to Nick's aid and levels Davis on the outside. This opens the door for Nick to roll up Doyle for the win, and while this kind of ending wouldn't work for most matches, it worked perfectly here to tell a story about two teams at the absolute top of their game.
Winners (and still): The Young Bucks
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After the match, The Motor City Machine Guns make their way out. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley raise The Young Bucks' arms, but sirens begin to sound and we see the words Kasper Brothers appear on the jumbo screen. Drew Kasper and Jacob Kasper (formerly known as Brutus Creed and Julius Creed in WWE respectively) make their way to the ring to take out The Bucks, but Motor City Machine Guns pull them off The Bucks. FTR then makes their way out and stares down The Kasper Brothers...but then begin beating down The Young Bucks and Motor City Machine Guns with them. Dax Harwood and Jacob fight over one of the AEW World Tag Team Championship belts, but Stokely gets things calmed down and holds up the AEW World Tag Team Championship belts to send a clear message.
The Kasper Brothers are here, and they're after the AEW World Tag Team Champions! 😱
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/gGctby4pHC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
Of all the debuts to happen on this show, one that I absolutely did not expect to see was The Kasper Brothers and it legitimately took me by surprise. What did you guys think of this debut? Let us know down below in the comments.
Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana then make their way to the ring. New Level, "Hangman" Adam Page, Brody King, and Bandido follow after a video shows King fighting a man inside a bar and carrying several out as Page takes down a series of other men and Bandido joins them in the wild, wild west before the three men get on horses and make their way to the ring without the horses (what a missed opportunity to have them ride to the ring on the horses but I digress).
It's also worth noting that a couple of tables lined with barbed wire and a board of it surround the outside of the ring.
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Adam Page, Brody King, and Bandido (c) vs. Swerve Strickland and New Level in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Trios Championship
The bell rings and Strickland dares Page to come at him while Kofi and Austin Creed stare down King and Bandido. King dumps Kofi out of the ring as Page brawls with Creed and Strickland brawls with Bandido. Bandido lands a 21 Plex on Strickland, then delivers a beautiful springboard moonsault to level New Level and Strickland on the outside with assistance from King.
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Opinions seem fairly split on AEW signing the former Creed Brothers. Commenter arrows92 says "Ughh....these dudes are not needed," while MZA says "The brothers will do big things in AEW. Glad they got signed." Meanwhile, another commentater, jaded crusader, predicts that "We'll see these kasper jobbers in ROH in 3 months."
The WINC crew's reaction, for the record, can mostly be summed up by "...huh?"
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King grabs three bundles of skewers from under the ring and jam them into New Level and Strickland's heads, wasting no time introducing weaponry into this match. . The skewers gruesomely stick out of Kofi and Creed's head, but Strickland fires off a few right hands on Page before Creed blows his signature trombone wrapped in barbed wire into King's ear. He jams the barbed wire wrapped trombone into King's head and makes adjustments to the barbed wire on top of a couple of tables on the outside.
NOT THE SKEWERS 😱
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/0qdrE2gF3n
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
Kofi lands a boot on King, and Page wraps some barbed wire off one of the tables around his fist. Kofi dumps him into the ring and fires off right hands on him, but Page uses the barbed wire wrapped around his fist to land a right hand on Kofi and ones on Creed and Strickland. Page uses the barbed wire to cinch in a crossface on Kofi, and Strickland hits Bandido with a chair.
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King dumps several chairs into the ring, and Bandido sets up two of them face-to-face as the blood begins flowing in this match from Strickland and King. King sets up two more chairs face-to-face next to the ones Bandido had set up, and Bandido delivers a Tornado DDT to Strickland to send him crashing off the top rope and onto the chairs.
Creed and Kofi whip King into the opposite corner, but King dumps Creed out of the ring and levels Kofi with a big boot. He props a barbed wire wrapped table in the corner of the ring and sends Creed crashing into it spine first, then delivers a cannonball to Creed to send him crashing through the table.
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Strickland grabs two staple guns and throws one over to Page as a dare to him to use it. Page and Strickland begin stapling one another's chests (because they are total mad men) and fire off right hands on one another, but Page calls for a Buckshot Lariat. Nana distracts Page, but he gets fended off as all six men begin taking one another down inside the ring and King delivers a piledriver to Strickland.
Shades of #AEWFullGear 2023 😱 Hangman Page and @swerveconfident bring out the STAPLE GUNS once again!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/2pV8DdtTLA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
King grabs a glove from under the ring lined with tacks and slides it into his hand. He delivers a chop to his chest as some of the tacks remain in Strickland's chest (OUCH!), then jams the tacks on the glove into Creed's head (again, OUCH!) and grabs a black bag from under the ring.
King dumps a whole pile of tacks out of the back into the ring, but Creed delivers a suplex to King on top of the tacks. He delivers dives to Bandido and Page through the middle ropes on opposite sides of the ring, but Nana hands Creed a glove with a box on one side of it. He lands a right hand on King, releasing a bunch of pyro from the glove directly at King to take him down.
.@AustinCreedWins takes Texas Death to a NEW LEVEL! 💥
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/nWhrG4Ro7m
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
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Creed fires off headbutts on Bandido near the top of the entrance ramp, and pyro explodes twice out of a barrel to burn Bandido (even though he is clearly several feet behind and not getting burned, but we continue on). Page cracks light tubes on Kofi when the two men end up on top of the entrance ramp, and King piledrives Strickland off the ring apron and through one of the barbed wire wrapped tables on the outside of the ring.
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This has been a totally insane match thus far and my favorite of the night so far, but we aren't quite done just yet. Creed lays Page on top of two chairs that are face-to-face on the outside, and Kofi lays a window with the glass panes and all on top of Page. Kofi ascends up one of the announce desks and delivers a Boom Drop to send Page crashing through the chairs and break the glass (which might be my favorite spot of this match).
Kofi rains down right hands on Bandido as Nana hands Kofi and Creed a glove each. Creed places a lock into King's mouth and Kofi levels him, but Creed and King hold Bandido in place as Strickland ascends to the top rope. Page comes to Bandido's aid, but Strickland ascends to the middle rope. Bandido sends Kofi crashing through a barbed wire table inside the ring, and Strickland wraps a chain around Bandido's throat on the top rope to gain some extra leverage. Bandido pulls off Strickland and ascends to the top rope, then lands a splash to Strickland's spine as Strickland lays stomach first in the pile of tacks that has remained inside the ring (absolutely wild stuff and once again, OUCH!).
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Strickland rips off Bandido's mask, but Page brings the fight to Strickland and rains down right hands on him. Strickland eerily laughs as his face is dripping in blood, but Page cracks a chair across Strickland's midsection and spine. He uses the chair to do the same to Creed and Kofi, then considers cracking the chair across Strickland's head. Strickland laughs once again and spits blood at Page, then delivers a Dead Eye to him.
Strickland grabs one of his prized cinderblock from the top of the entrance ramps and places it down in the ring as Nana trails behind him. Bandido picks up the cinderblock, but New Level double teams send Bandido crashing into the cinderblock themselves face first.
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King places the barbed wire frame on top of New Level on the outside and delivers a crossbody using the barbed wire frame. Strickland drags King up on top of the ring steps and delivers a Dead Eye to him on them, but Page jams a piece of barbed wire into Strickland's head. Page connects with a trio of Buckshot Lariats on Strickland, but Strickland hits Page with a chair when Page goes for the third one. He connects with a House Call on Page to put an end to the match.
Winners (and new): Swerve Strickland and New Level
It takes a lot for me to suggest to you guys that you watch this match yourselves, but this is one that I would absolutely recommend you seek out and watch it fully through for how awesome and incredible it was. It had everything you could ask for from a Texas Death Match between the violence, grittiness, and storytelling.
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We then head backstage, where we see Kyle Fletcher chatting with Don Callis and Will Ospreay grappling with "Speedball" Mike Bailey as Alex Windsor is warming up and Jamie Hayter sits on a couch in preparation for the AEW WOrld Championship and AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships later tonight.
We then head backstage to a video from Samoa Joe, who calls out Jack Perry for sending him messages earlier tonight in his absence due to travel issues related to the FAA nationwide ground stop yesterday. He calls Perry a fool and says Perry gets his wish this weekend when he comes to "Dynamite" to unmercifully beat Perry in the ring.
SAMOA JOE HAS RESPONDED!@SamoaJoe heard @boy_myth_legend loud and clear during #AEWTailgateBrawl!
Now, Joe has a message of his own, and it's one Jack Perry won't soon forget!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/rrgL6QWyyO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
Back at ringside, Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron make their way to the ring. The Brawling Birds follow, with a video preceeding the entrances recapping what's led up to the upcoming match.
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The Brawling Birds (c) vs. Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron for the AEW World Women’s Tag Team Championship
Alex Windsor and Statlander begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Statlander runs over Windsor with a shoulder tackle and connects with a chop on her, but Hayter tags in and Windsor knocks over Statlander with a dropkick. Statlander delivers a suplex to Hayter, but Cameron tags in and runs over Hayter. Statlander bodyslams Cameron on top of Hayter, but Hayter delivers a suplex to Cameron.
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Hayter and Windsor deliver a Russian Leg Sweep-big boot combination to Statlander after Statlander has tagged back in, but Cameron tags back in and Windsor lands an atomic drop on her. Hayter runs over Cameron with a boot and pins her, but Cameron kicks out.
I have to give these four women their flowers for putting on a pretty decent showing so far having to follow something like the AEW World Trios Championship Texas Death Match. Windsor fires off stomps on Cameron in the corner of the ring and pins her, but Cameron kicks out and The Brawling Birds look to land clotheslines on her. Cameron moves out of the way and The Brawling Birds are sent crashing into one another before Cameron rolls up Windsor and Windsor kicks out.
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That Texas Death match was absolutely insane, and I think the craziest thing about it was New Level's participation. You all seem to agree — commenter JoPo says "The's best part was New Level started the match treating like it was WWE and treated it with reluctance, but then they descended into primal monsters," while Ruthless comments "If someone would've told me years ago New Day would be involved in one of the bloodiest matches in history I probably would've told that person the Unicorns would never do something like that. Never would've thought I would see it lol."
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Cameron and Windsor exchange right hands with one another as they're in electric chair positions on Hayter and Statlander's shoulders, but Cameron and Hayter exchange some right hands with one another back down on the mat. Statlander lands a missile dropkick to send Hayter crashing into the corner of the ring, but The Brawling Birds land a double clothesline on Statlander and look to land a spinebuster-clothesline combination on her. Cameron pulls Hayter out of the ring as she runs the ropes, opening the door for Statlander to deliver Saturday Night Fever to Windsor and pin her for the win in a title change that I'm honestly not super mad about.
Winners (and new): Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron
After the match, Windsor and Hayter shake hands with Statlander and Cameron. Cameron and Statlander stand tall in the ring holding up their new AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship belts.
#AndNEW 🏆 Wrathlander dethrone The Brawling Birds to become the NEW AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions! 👏
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/nRMGDncgEn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
We then head over to a video of several AEW stars arriving at a house with food in hand as an advertising for "Dynamite" Thanksgiving Eve and "Collision" Thanksgiving Eve on November 25 and November 26 respectively.
Back at ringside, Ilja Dragunov makes his way to the ring. Tommaso Ciampa follows, with a video preceeding the entrances to show the recent ongoings between the two men ahead of their upcoming match.
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Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov for the National Championship
The bell rings and Dragnov sends Ciampa crashing into the mat spine first. The action spills out of the ring, but Ciampa knocks Dragunov off the ring apron and sends him crashing into a barricade spine first.
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Dragunov fires off stomps on Ciampa's leg inside the ring, then fires off right hands and knees on Ciampa's arm. He runs over Ciampa with a big boot and sets up for an H-Bomb, but Ciampa avoids it and the two men stare one another down. They exchange right hands with one another, but Ciampa sends Dragunov crashing into the ring steps on the outside head first and pins him. Dragunov kicks out.
ON THE EDGE OF THE STEEL STEPS 😨
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/MKTAW4Ryob
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
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Dragunov delivers an H-Bomb to Ciampa on the outside of the ring off the ring apron, but the two men teeter on the ropes and Ciampa delivers a superplex to Dragunov. Dragunov connects with a powerbomb and a H-Bomb on Ciampa for the win.
Winner (and new): Ilja Dragunov
.@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR is putting everything on the line with a D-Bomb off the apron!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/GTlQV6Zwpz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
We then head over to a video announcing that the Continental Classic begins on this Wednesday's upcoming episode of "Dynamite", and another one recapping the events leading into tonight's AEW Women's World Championship match.
Back at ringside, Marina Shafir makes her way out. Mercedes Mone follows.
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Before we get started with the next match, what did you guys think of the AEW World Trios Championship, AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship and AEW National Championship changing hands? Leave us your thoughts down below in the comment section.
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Commenter Ruthless largely sums up the WINC crew's attitudes toward the National title match: "Dam that was a good hard hitting match. But I hate that Tommaso lost the belt after just seven days. Dude deserve longer reigns but still good match."
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Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Marina Shafir for the Women's World Championship
The bell rings and Shafir immediately cinches in a submission using her legs on Mone that actually looked pretty fantastic. Mone delivers an arm drag to Shafir, then sends her crashing into the corner of the ring shoulder first and wears her down with a submission hold.
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Shafir chokeslams Mone into the mat and pins her, but Mone kicks out and Shafir taunts Mone by doing Daniel Garcia's dance (in a little moment that I really adored). Shafir cinches in a Brutalizer on Mone as an ode to PAC (another little moment I adored), but Mone transitions into a Statement Maker.
Mone dumps Shafir onto the ring apron, but Shafir cinches in a submission on Mone on the outside. Shafir pulls Mone out of the ring through the middle rope, then sends Mone crashing off the ring apron. Mone locks in a Statement Maker on Shafir, but Shafir lands a kick on Mone's head. Mone transitions back into a Statement Maker, but Shafir transitions into a Brutalizer on Mone. Mone reverses into a pinfall for the win — the referee didn't see both women caught in the ropes.
Winner (and still): Mercedes Mone
.@MercedesVarnado tried to send a message with The Brutalizer, but @MarinaShafir isn't having it! 😤
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/RWgIiOAcM4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
After the match, we head over to a video from Tommaso Ciampa who is fuming about losing the National Championship and announces his intention to take part in the 2026 Continental Classic.
THE PSYCHO KILLER IS FAR FROM FINISHED!@MrTommasoCiampa is furious over losing the #AEW National Title, but his focus has already shifted to the Continental Classic!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/8S4KKwxhHr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
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We then head backstage, where Andrade El Idolo joins Will Ospreay with his contract for the AEW World Championship in hand and helps tape up Ospreay's hand tape as "Speedball" Mike Bailey stands by. We also see Kyle Fletcher preparing with several push-ups.
We then head over to a video showing what's led to tonight's Anarchy In The Arena Match before The Cut, The Death Riders, and The Conglomeration all make their way out.
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Commenter Zero puts a neat bow on the Women's World Championship match: "I didn't expect too much, but they delivered. Shafir looked good and it was the right move, let this feud simmer for a bit and the payoff will be epic. Solid outing by both ladies."
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The Death Riders and The Conglomeration vs. The Cut in an Anarchy In The Arena Match
The bell rings and Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and Gabe Kidd begin brawling with The Cut in the crowd. David Finlay brawls up the stairs with Moxley, and Cassidy uses one of the barricades in the ringside area to wear down one of The Gunns while Jay White heads back to the ringside area. Castagnoli gets a garbage can thrown at him, but Moxley is sent crashing into the ring steps on the outside.
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Bear with me everyone because this is a one woman show trying to follow this match, but Garcia begins levelling members of The Cut as DMX begins playing and Garcia does his signature dance between taking people down. Kidd begins feeling the beat and dancing on the outside (which my money was not on that happening), and Moxley fires off a few right hands on Finlay in the corner of the ring. Cassidy fires off shoulders on Clark Connors' midsection, but Moxley hits Finlay in his midsection with a fork.
When DMX hits, you know it's about to go DOWN! 😤
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/8GHapCB0V8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
Ace Austin grabs a spoon out of Cassidy's backpack thinking it's a fork, but Moxley levels him with a strike from the fork and cinches in a Figure Four Leg Lock on White on the outside of the ring. Strong cinches in a submission on White's upper body, but White sends Moxley crashing into one of the barricades.
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The Phoenix Suns NBA gorilla mascot appears at ringside to spray Austin Gunn with a fire extinguisher as Austin Gunn is on the ropes. He does the same to Colten Gunn when Colten gets in his face and uses a t-shirt cannon to fire t-shirts into the crowd, but Ace Austin levels the Phoenix Suns NBA gorilla mascot and does back squats with him on his shoulders.
Go the Gorilla has sided with The Death Riders! 🦍@Suns
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/cXmsNzRjHo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
Pieces of glass get dumped into the ring as Moxley uses a foreign stick-like metal object to thread through Colten's fingers and his nose.
Moxley rakes Finlay around the broken glass in the ring and uses the broken glass to cinch in a submission on White. The rest of The Cut comes to Finlay's aid to break the hold, and I will say that I think it was a pretty smart move for AEW to take a more fun approach to this match in comparison to the AEW World Trios Championship Texas Death Match.
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I can't sum up Anarchy in the Arena better than yrabadi's comment: "LOL this is ridiculous"
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Kidd takes off his Death Riders PAC Newcastle jersey and places on a Cut t-shirt, then grabs a chair...but instead throws a chair on Finlay to reveal his true allegiance lies with The Death Riders in a nice little fakeout ruse elegancia extravaganza moment (any other RuPaul's Drag Race fans out there?).
Ace Austin repeatedly jams a fork into Moxley's head.
White and Connors heat up a branding symbol with White's logo on it.
Shafir jumps on White's back and stares down her husband Roderick Strong, but Ace Austin sends Strong crashing into Shafir. Wheeler Yuta appears at ringside to run over Austin with a Busaiku Knee, but Shane Yaylor, Captain Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo begin going after The Death Riders and The Conglomeration.
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Mone low blows Moxley and tells him that he deserves it, but the lights go out and CMLL star Kemalito appears in the ring to send Mone crashing out of it with a hurricanrana, but Willow Nightingale runs out to the ring to run over Mone with a shoulder pounce, but Kemalito low blows Taylor and dials it up for a 619 on him.
Castagnoli reemerges getting out of a vehicle after being taken out earlier, but Austin Gunn awaits Castagnoli's entrance with a garbage can in hand. Castagnoli appears on the entrance ramp and looks to bodyslam Taylor, but White, Finlay, and Connors go after Castagnoli. Connors sets up for a poisionrana on Castagnoli, but Castagnoli blocks it and scoops up Finlay. He lands a double swing on Connors and Finlay (which looks as awesome as it sounds), then connects with a Swing on Austin Gunn to send him crashing on top of a garbage can.
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Castagnoli levels Bravo and Dean with a double clothesline, but Taylor, Bravo, and Dean rain down right hands on Castagnoli as Castagnoli lays on a table. Castagnoli fights off Bravo and Dean, then powerbombs Taylor off the ropes and through the table. White cracks a chair across Castagnoli's spine, but Castagnoli stays standing and White hits him with the chair again. Castagnoli once again stays standing and whips White into the corner of the ring, where Kemalito, The Death Riders and The Conglomeration "run a train on Jay White" to quote one Nigel McGuinness when they take turns landing strikes on White in the corner.
Strong catches Ace Austin with a kick and suplexes him off the ring apron and through a table. Kidd and Connors brawl at the top of the entrance ramp, and Kidd pouts something onto Connors. Finlay gives Connors some reinforcements as Connors pours gasoline onto a table and lights it on fire. He powerbombs Kidd through the flaming table (always a great spot), but White delivers a Blade Runner to Moxley on top of the broken glass in the ring and pins him for the win.
Winners: The Cut
.@GabeKidd0115 gets sent straight through the flames! 😳
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/US05DIdMg3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
First off, The Cut winning was absolutely the right call in this match because you want to keep them looking really strong as a newly reunited force to be reckoned with. Secondly, I think this match worked as well as it did because it wasn't pretending to be something that wasn't over the top, ridiculous, and fun. Another good match on a really solid pay-per-view event.
We then head backstage, where Mick Foley sits down with a beaten down Adam Copeland in rough shape backstage to tell him that he was writing him a letter because it's one way he expresses love. He questions if Copeland can come back from his loss to Kazuchika Okada for the International Championship, and Copeland says he wanted tonight's match "to answer a lot of questions". Copeland struggles to stand up and walks off.
"I wanted tonight's match to answer a lot of questions... and it did."
A reflective @RatedRCope speaks on the aftermath of his battle with @rainmakerXokada!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/Lar1xDyDuG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
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Nick Wayne (who has unironically been winning me over as a talent) then appears in the crowd to say he's at Full Gear. He says he wanted a change of scenery after winning lots of matches lately and says he deserves some relaxing tonight. He says he'll be in his suite chillaxing and sipping on a little bit of the bubbly because Nick Wayne beat Chris Jericho twice.
#AEWFullGear just got frame mogged by @TheNickWayne ✌️😭
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/23wKkvuOLi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
I have just a simple sentence for Nick Wayne after he beat Chris Jericho: you deserve a little bit of the bubbly and a break after all your hard work.
Kyle Fletcher then makes their way to the ring with a grand entrance complete with some words about destiny and a mask. Will Ospreay follows with an entrance showcasing his journey with Fletcher as wrestlers after a video has played recapping what has led up to tonight's AEW World Championship match.
From brothers to bitter rivals. @WillOspreay reflects on his history with @KyleFletcherpro as he prepares to put the AEW World Title on the line! 🏆
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/ini042CC3c
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
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Commenter Austin is AEW's Theory says "Jay White may get a AEW World title shot next year if he can stay healthy." Would love to see it, personally. White deserves a main event push in AEW.
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Will Ospreay (w/ Alex Windsor, Jamie Hayter, Speedball Bailey, and Andrade El Idolo) (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher (w/ Mark Davis, Jake Doyle, and Don Callis) for the AEW World Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. United Empire encourages Ospreay on the outside, and Ospreay locks back up with Fletcher when he returns inside the ring. He delivers a back suplex to Fletcher before flying over the top rope looking to level him with a crossbody.
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Fletcher escapes and sends Ospreay crashing into the mat spine first, but Ospreay fires off chops on Fletcher and connects with a flipping kick on his head. He connects with a Styles Clash on Fletcher off the ring apron and onto the floor, then exchanges right hands with Fletcher back inside the ring and delivers a boot to Fletcher's midsection.
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Ospreay connects with a flipping kick on Fletcher's spine, but Fletcher powerbombs Ospreay and delivers a kick to his chest. He connects with a beautiful Brainbuster on Ospreay and pins him, but Ospreay kicks out and catches Fletcher with a cutter off the middle rope. He goes for a pin, but Fletcher kicks out and Ospreay fires off a series of right hands on Fletcher's midsection.
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Ospreay calls for a Hidden Blade, but Fletcher levels Ospreay with a strike. Ospreay responds with a hurricanrana to Fletcher and catches him with a Styles Clash, then goes for a pin but Fletcher kicks out. Ospreay then delivers a Hidden Blade to Fletcher and pins him, but Fletcher kicks out once again.
Ospreay rocks Fletcher with a superkick to his head, but Fletcher rolls up Ospreay. Ospreay kicks out and delivers a Hidden Blade to Fletcher, then follows it up with Storm Breaker and goes for a pin. Fletcher kicks out.
.@KyleFletcherPro kicks out at ONE 🤯
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/BsJMuyjjHx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
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Ospreay connects with another Hidden Blade (I believe number four) and follows it up with a Tiger Driver for the win.
Winner (and still): Will Ospreay
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After the match, Andrade hugs Ospreay and raises his arm as he holds up his contract for an AEW World Championship Match. United Empire heads to the back as Ospreay holds up the AEW World Championship belt, but a masked person dressed in all black attacks Ospreay from behind and pulls something out of the bag: MJF's custom AEW World Championship belt.
The man unmasks to reveal himself as none other than the returning MJF of course, and he holds up his custom AEW World Championship belt while stepping on Ospreay's AEW World. MJF runs out of the ring and through the crowd when United Empire reemerges at ringside, and Ospreay is helped to the back by medical officials as the show goes off the air.
.@THE_MJF IS BACK! 😱
Watch the #AEWFullGear replay on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/FND1F2IBiw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026
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Here is the TL;DR on what went down during Full Gear:
Saturday Tailgate Brawl:
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Singles Match: Jack Perry def. The Beast Mortos via pinfall
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Trios Match: The Don Callis Family def. Jaden Monroe, RJ Wydle, and Jordan Cruz via pinfall
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Eight Man Tag Team Match: Big Boom! A.J., QT Marshall, Darius Martin, and Matt Sydal def. The Don Callis Family via pinfall
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TBS Championship Four-Way: Queen Aminata (c) def. Skye Blue, Hyan, and Persephone via pinfall to retain
Main Show:
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International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) def. Adam Copeland via pinfall to retain
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AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) def. Mark Davis and Jake Doyle to retain
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AEW World Trios Championship Texas Death Match: Swerve Strickland and New Level def. "Hangman" Adam Page, Brody King, and Bandido (c) to become new titleholders
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AEW Women's World Tag Team Match: Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron def. The Brawling Birds (c) via pinfall to become new titleholders
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National Championship: Ilja Dragunov def. Tommaso Ciampa (c) via pinfall to become new titleholder
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AEW Women's World Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) def. Marina Shafir via pinfall to retain
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Anarchy In The Arena Match: The Cut def. The Death Riders and The Conglomeration via pinfall
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AEW World Championship: Will Ospreay (c) def. Kyle Fletcher to retain
Other Notes:
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The Kasper Brothers (formerly known as The Creeds in WWE) have arrived in AEW after joining forces with FTR to beat down The Young Bucks and The Motor City Machine Guns in a post-match attack
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MJF made his return by attacking Will Ospreay and making it clear he wasn't done with the AEW World Championship just yet
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Let's close things out with a few more of your thoughts in the comments. First, Referee Rebecca Robinson says "They need to focus on Kyle's path back to his big moment. He is a "main event" talent regardless of taking the loss. I'm so impressed with these two and how good they are in the ring." On a bit of a lower note, jaded crusader wasn't a huge fan of how the show ended, writing "Im tired of MJF, always takes breaks when he loses what ever title he has. His whole act is stale, he cant hang with any of the main eventers."
Do you agree? Disagree? Keep it coming in the comments, we love hearing from you!
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What's on tap for Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite"?
Thanks for joining us tonight!
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The 2026 Continental Classic Kicks Off
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Samoa Joe vs. Jack Perry
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Where you can read more
Be sure to check out our individual match articles if you haven't gotten enough Full Gear for the evening!
Queen Aminata Retaining AEW TBS Title Headlines Full Gear 2026 Tailgate Brawl
Kazuchika Okada Beats Adam Copeland, Retains AEW International Title At Full Gear 2026
Kasper Brothers (Fka Creeds In WWE) Make AEW Debut After Full Gear Tag Title Defense
Swerve Strickland, New Level Win Texas Death, Reclaim AEW Trios Titles At Full Gear
Wrathlander Dethrone Brawling Birds, Win AEW Women's Tag Titles At Full Gear 2026
Ilja Dragunov Defeats Tommaso Ciampa At AEW Full Gear 2026, Captures National Title
Mercedes Mone Escapes Marina Shafir, Keeps AEW Women's World Title At Full Gear 2026
The Cut Emerges Victorious After Wild Anarchy In The Arena Match At AEW Full Gear 2026
Will Ospreay Retains AEW World Title, Gets Leveled By Returning MJF At Full Gear 2026
Be sure to come back later tonight for our Full Gear loved/hated opinion column, and also join us tomorrow for Full Gear winners and losers, plus full coverage of TNA Destination X!