The Cut defeated the Death Riders and the Conglomeration in a chaotic Anarchy in the Arena match, which was as full of dancing and various interference as it was brutality, at AEW Full Gear 2026. Jay White, Ace Austin, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Clark Connors, and David Finlay bested Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, Gabe Kidd, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong.

The heel stable went after the Conglomeration as they came through the crowd, as the Death Riders made their entrance to "Wild Thing." They all battled back to the ring, where The Cut stood tall against Garcia. Garcia hit his signature dance as DMX's "Party Up" started to play and the chaos really kicked off. The dance party continued on the outside as the Phoenix Suns mascot made an appearance to use a spray cannon on the Gunns before he was taken out by Austin.

Cassidy dumped broken glass in the ring, but was the first man to be sent into it by Finlay, as Moxley battled with Colten on the outside with stakes. Finlay and Conners tried to recruit Kidd into The Cut, and just asked it looked like Kidd had turned, he hit Finlay with a chair and the brawl continued.

The team continued to battle on the broken glass in the ring. White and Connors heated up a branding iron and looked to brand Strong, who was rescued by Marina Shafir, who put White in a sleeper hold. The Cut looked to brand Shafir, but Wheeler Yuta made the save.

Shane Taylor Promotions then appeared to help The Cut and sent Yuta through a table. Mercedes Mone then came out to take out Moxley, and the lights went out to reveal Kemalito, who knocked Mone out of the ring, where she was ran off by Willow Nightingale.