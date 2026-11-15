The Cut Emerges Victorious After Wild Anarchy In The Arena Match At AEW Full Gear 2026
The Cut defeated the Death Riders and the Conglomeration in a chaotic Anarchy in the Arena match, which was as full of dancing and various interference as it was brutality, at AEW Full Gear 2026. Jay White, Ace Austin, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Clark Connors, and David Finlay bested Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, Gabe Kidd, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong.
The heel stable went after the Conglomeration as they came through the crowd, as the Death Riders made their entrance to "Wild Thing." They all battled back to the ring, where The Cut stood tall against Garcia. Garcia hit his signature dance as DMX's "Party Up" started to play and the chaos really kicked off. The dance party continued on the outside as the Phoenix Suns mascot made an appearance to use a spray cannon on the Gunns before he was taken out by Austin.
Cassidy dumped broken glass in the ring, but was the first man to be sent into it by Finlay, as Moxley battled with Colten on the outside with stakes. Finlay and Conners tried to recruit Kidd into The Cut, and just asked it looked like Kidd had turned, he hit Finlay with a chair and the brawl continued.
The team continued to battle on the broken glass in the ring. White and Connors heated up a branding iron and looked to brand Strong, who was rescued by Marina Shafir, who put White in a sleeper hold. The Cut looked to brand Shafir, but Wheeler Yuta made the save.
Shane Taylor Promotions then appeared to help The Cut and sent Yuta through a table. Mercedes Mone then came out to take out Moxley, and the lights went out to reveal Kemalito, who knocked Mone out of the ring, where she was ran off by Willow Nightingale.
White scores victory over Moxley
Shane Taylor Promotions took out Kemalito before everyone was distracted by a truck arriving to the arena. Claudio Castagnoli got out of the vehicle and came out to the ring, where he cleaned house with uppercuts on the outside. He hit a double swing to Finlay and Connors, then another to Austin Gunn.
The Infantry set up a table in the ring, but it was Castagnoli to send Taylor through it. He went face-to-face with White, and started the upper cut train to "Switchblade" in the corner, and Kemalito even got a few in. Castagnoli threw Kemalito into Shane Taylor Promotions on the outside to take them out.
Everyone originally involved in the match broke back off across the arena, from the commentary desks to the stage, where Kidd battled Connors and Finlay. The Dogs lit a table on fire, and sent their former friend through it.
Back in the ring, White hit a Blade Runner to Moxley on the broken glass still littering the canvas for the victory. The stable celebrated as the Death Riders and Conglomeration lay in pieces around the ringside area.