Due to a collapsed lung and multiple broken ribs, former AEW World Tag Team Champion Christian Cage has been out of action for nearly two months. AEW President Tony Khan is confident that status will eventually change, however.

"I am very optimistic that we will see Christian Cage back, but I can't say when," Khan said on the AEW Full Gear medic call when asked about Cage's current condition. "I am very, very, very adamant that this is one of the most important people ever in AEW. He's one of my all-time favorite professional wrestlers and one of my favorite people outside of the ring that I've ever known. Christian Cage is so important to AEW. So we're all rooting for him, cheering for him, hoping for the best for Christian. I can't give any updates other than to say he's doing well. He had a very challenging recovery, and he's in the middle of a very challenging recovery. We love Christian very much ... So wishing the best to Christian Cage."

According to his tag team partner Adam Copeland, Cage sustained his injuries after being launched into a ladder about five minutes into their tag title Ladder Match at All Out on September 26. The Young Bucks went on to dethrone Cage and Copeland as AEW World Tag Team Champions in the bout.

Amidst Cage's ongoing absence, Copeland has shifted his focus to singles competition, with the AEW International Championship in his sights at Full Gear. Kazuchika Okada retained the title with a Rainmaker, leaving Copeland titleless.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.