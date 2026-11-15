For the second time in her career, Tasha Steelz has conquered the Ultimate X.

Sunday's TNA Destination X event kicked off with the women's Ultimate X Match in which the winner would earn a future TNA Knockouts World Championship opportunity. Due to widespread travel issues, the match lineup underwent some changes. The final one was as follows: Shotzi Blackheart, Shayna Baszler, Heather By Elegance, M By Elegance, Kiera Hogan, and Tasha Steelz.

The action was fast and chaotic, beginning with a slam to Heather at the hands of Baszler. The Knockouts Tag Team Champion sought to snap M's arm next, only to have her potential victim roll out of the ring to evade it. A dive from Hogan followed, with Baszler and M on the receiving end. Blackheart landed a dive of her own next, wiping out everyone except Heather. That's because Heather herself climbed the nearby pillar, later descending with a moonsault that downed the entire field below her.

Once back in the ring, Hogan and Steelz double-teamed the Elegance Brand members, but not before eating a 619 and boot to the face, respectively, from Blackheart. With Blackheart then briefly taken out by her superkick, M hoisted Heather on her shoulders to go blow-for-blow with Steelz and Hogan. The result? A missile dropkick from Blackheart that sent all four women crashing down to the mat.

In the match's closing moments, Baszler cinched in a chokehold on Heather while M simply watched on. When M tried to inch closer to the X hanging above them, though, Baszler released the hold and speared her out of the air. Blackheart climbed toward the cables next, only to find herself struck down by a series of kendo stick shots from Hogan. With Hogan playing defense with the kendo stick inside the ring, Steelz then Tasha moved along the ropes to unhook the red "X." The subsequent drop down to her feet secured the win and future world title match.

Baszler was originally scheduled to challenge Indi Hartwell for the Knockouts Title at Destination X. Hartwell's travel troubles prevented her from making it to the event, however.