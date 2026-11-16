Ricky Sosa last eliminated Fabian Aichner in a five-way eliminator to win the 2026 World X-Cup at TNA Destination X.

Each participant represented their respective nations, Aichner representing Italy, Amir Jordan representing Pakistan, "Home Town Man" Cody Deaner representing Canada, Sosa representing Belgium, and International Champion Jason Hotch receiving boos from the Edmonton crowd for representing USA.

Deaner eliminated Jordan first. But then he was eliminated by Aichner to the dismay of the crowd. Aichner pinned the International Champion a little while after, capitalizing with a moonsault after a Spanish Fly from Sosa. Sosa and Aichner went back-and-forth for the closing stretch, Aichner looking like he had won it in moments before eventually falling victim to two Headshots for Sosa to get the winning pinfall.

The World X-Cup had initially been planned to be decided by two three-way semi-finals and then a subsequent singles final between the respective winners. Rey Horus was due to make his return to the promotion for the first time since 2022, representing Mexico. But after Horus could not make the show, the decision was made ahead of the show to make it a single five-way eliminator for the trophy. Sosa is now the ninth winner of the X-Cup since it was first introduced in 2003.