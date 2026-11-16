KC Navarro has secured himself a future TNA X-Division Championship match by winning Ultimate X.

Due to the widespread travel issues, BDE and Rich Swann were unable to compete in the Men's Ultimate X Match at TNA Destination X. In their place, AJ Francis and TJP joined the already confirmed field of Joe Alonzo, John Skyler, KC Navarro, and Cedric Alexander to determine the number one contender for the TNA X-Division Title.

The five smaller competitors wasted little time teaming up against Francis in a five-on-one showdown, with the big man initially fending them off. The numbers ultimately proved too much for Francis, however, as Alonzo dumped him to the outside to effectively take him out of the equation. Navarro kept Francis down with a dive over the ropes.

When Alonzo tried to climb up a pillar next, Skyler, TJP and Alexander worked together to yank him down. Alonzo responded with a superkick to TJP, only to get rammed into the pillar by Francis. The former Digital Media Champion continues his offense with a slam to TJP as well as a powerbomb on Alexander. TJP eventually stopped it with a missile dropkick.

In the match's closing moments, Alexander and Skyler hoisted TJP on their shoulders, setting up Navarro for a cutter off the top. With the four men down, Alonzo attempted to inch along the cable next. Francis, however, stopped him dead in his tracks and launched him onto Skyler, Alexander and TJP as they stirred on the floor. Navarro, meanwhile, managed to unhook the red "X" that hung above the ring, but not before the six-foot-five Francis snuck up from underneath.

Fortunately for Navarro, the "X" emerged as a useful weapon as it left Francis stunned and vulnerable to a hurricanrana that launched him out of the ring. With the ring fully cleared, Navarro then jumped down to hit feet, "X" in hand, for the victory.