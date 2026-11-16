WWE Raw Results 11/16/26 W/ Live Updates
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 16, 2026, coming to you live from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina! The show begins at 8 PM ET and can be streamed both in the US and internationally on Netflix.
Raquel Rodriguez of Judgment Day will be putting her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line on television for the first time since retaining against Sol Ruca on the August 31 episode of "Raw" as she defends against IYO SKY. The two women have met one another in a series of singles and tag team matches over the end of October and November, including SKY scoring a win against Rodriguez in a non-title match on the October 26 episode of "Raw" and winning a tag team match with Becky Lynch against Rodriguez and her stablemate Roxanne Perez during last Monday's edition of "Raw".
The 2026 Men's WarGames match set to take place at WWE Survivor Series on November 28 will see World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Jacob take on The 946's Royce Keys, OTM, Cruz Montana, and Carmelo Hayes. Not only will Reigns be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share, but Hayes and Montana will be going head-to-head with The Usos in a 2026 Men's WarGames Advantage match.
Additionally, John Cena will be making an appearance on tonight's show after "SmackDown" stars Charlotte Flair and Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid, and Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne became the most recent invitees to The John Cena Classic this past Friday.
We're Live! New posts will appear automatically.
-
Another Monday night means another episode of "Raw". Welcome to our live blog, Miles and I are both delighted to have you joining us here tonight!
-
I think that WWE is going to want to have the odds stacked up against The Bloodline and have The 946 win the Men's WarGames Advantage Match tonight, but there is also part of me that still thinks Jacob Fatu will betray The Bloodline in the Men's WarGames Match to help The 946 win the entire thing.
Now we want to hear from you: do you think it'll be The Usos or The 946 that win the Men's WarGames Advantage Match tonight? Leave us a comment down below sharing your thoughts.
-
We are live! Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore greet audiences at home as we see Stephanie Vaquer and The Bloodline (notably without Roman Reigns) among those to arrive at the arena. Adam Pearce and security meet The Bloodline, and Pearce says if anybody outside of the Men's WarGames Advantage Match becomes involved, the advantage will go to the other team.
Cody Rhodes' music then hits and he makes his way out.