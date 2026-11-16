Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 16, 2026, coming to you live from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina! The show begins at 8 PM ET and can be streamed both in the US and internationally on Netflix.

Raquel Rodriguez of Judgment Day will be putting her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line on television for the first time since retaining against Sol Ruca on the August 31 episode of "Raw" as she defends against IYO SKY. The two women have met one another in a series of singles and tag team matches over the end of October and November, including SKY scoring a win against Rodriguez in a non-title match on the October 26 episode of "Raw" and winning a tag team match with Becky Lynch against Rodriguez and her stablemate Roxanne Perez during last Monday's edition of "Raw".

The 2026 Men's WarGames match set to take place at WWE Survivor Series on November 28 will see World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Jacob take on The 946's Royce Keys, OTM, Cruz Montana, and Carmelo Hayes. Not only will Reigns be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share, but Hayes and Montana will be going head-to-head with The Usos in a 2026 Men's WarGames Advantage match.

Additionally, John Cena will be making an appearance on tonight's show after "SmackDown" stars Charlotte Flair and Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid, and Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne became the most recent invitees to The John Cena Classic this past Friday.