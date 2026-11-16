TNA Destination X 2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
TNA battled the travel issues that resulted from the recent FAA grounding, and a portion of the roster made it to Destination X. It was an odd night of reconfigured matches, impromptu matches, and the usual TNA shenanigans. If you want to read all about it, I direct you to the TNA Destination X 2026 Live Blog.
The Wrestling Inc. Staff watched the whole show, keeping their thoughts to themselves as they wrote up the news of the evening, and now it is time for them to sing their praises, and vent their frustrations. There was plenty to love on the show, like the bulk of the women's Ultimate X Match or the unique additions to the men's match. There was also stuff that gave the staff pause, like the underwhelming ending to Frankie Kazarian and Mustafa Ali's match or the general lack of substance to the preshow. The comments section will be open, as always, should you feel the need to continue the conversation.
Without further ado, here's the best and the worst from the night of the year where TNA goes to the extreme.
Hated: Lackluster Pre-Show
I understand that widespread travel issues forced TNA to improvise or alter much of tonight's Destination X card. There are better ways to fill time than flooding a show with hype videos and vignettes, though.
Tonight's pre-show was lacking in in-ring action and oversaturated with videos. Across its 60 minutes, the Countdown to Destination X featured only seven minutes of wrestling. Another seven was dedicated to match set-up, with Vincent interrupting Elijah's concert, then calling for a referee. Outside of the Vincent-Elijah segment, however, we saw no physical action.
It became clear that TNA was more concerned about buying time until the main show kicked off at 6 pm ET. As a result, we saw about 30 minutes of pure video packages, the majority of which advertised a main event match that had a possibility of not even happening. The remaining time slots were dedicated to a backstage catch-up with Shayna Baszler, AJ Francis confirmed his entry into the Men's Ultimate X, travel updates from commentary, and Director of Authority Santino Marella hyping up the Edmonton crowd.
Baszler's backstage update made sense, especially as fans expected her to challenge for the Knockouts World Championship, and she was understandably upset when that couldn't happen. Talent travel updates were helpful, too. Even Francis' announcement was true to character. I believe TNA could have done more with all of it, though.
The 30-minute video package hyping up Trey Miguel vs. Leon Slater felt excessive, and had the former not made it to Edmonton in time, it would have proven pointless. I'm not saying that the build-up to the main event doesn't matter, but some of that time could have been reserved for another match, or perhaps an expansion of one of the other segments. AJ Francis squashing a local talent then going on to compete in the Men's Ultimate X? Given the circumstances, I don't think it would have been a bad idea.
Written by Ella Jay
Loved: The Show Must Go On
Whether you enjoyed Destination X, disliked it, or are like me and thought it was a pretty middle-of-the-road pay-per-view, the one thing that you have to give TNA props for is that they were able to put on a pay-per-view event with a seven-match card, with the pre-show included in that.
When you take into consideration that the FAA ground stops that occurred on Friday afternoon and evening disrupted the travel schedule of a good portion of their roster, TNA was still able to pull together a card for the event and put on a show for both the live crowd and the fans at home who were looking forward to the event. It was a hard position for the company to be in, but they were able to cobble something together from the talent at hand and shuffle things around to heavily modify a pre-existing card. Aside from the blunder of putting Elijah and Vincent on the Countdown To Destination X pre-show instead of the main show, TNA allowed for a smaller number of matches to have a little time to let the stars do their thing between the ropes (something that was especially prevalent in the main event for the TNA World Championship between Leon Slater and Trey Miguel).
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Hated: Bad Filler
One of the matches added to the card because of the travel disruptions was a clash between Matt Hardy and Joseph Sawyer, with the scheduled Tag title match between Hardy and Moose, Sawyer and Samuel Shaw, and the Nemeths unable to go ahead.
Hardy was advertised for a promo segment ahead of the event, and it was that promo that led to Sawyer coming out for a subsequent fight. Santino Marella came out during said fight and, in typical 'Waste Not, Want Not' fashion, decided it could be a No Disqualification match. What wound up to be a painfully long No Disqualification match that quite literally needed props to be marginally less bad.
There were tables, chairs, and trashcans, but little going on in between. Most of the match was just setting up an eventual weapon spot in such a clunky fashion; it was like "WWE 2K" emulated on an Atari 2600. The rest of the match was either Hardy or Sawyer kicking out and ambling about in a very clock-watch manner. It felt like a filler match, and not a good one at that.
I don't believe for a second that the actual Tag title match was going to be any more groundbreaking, but at least it would have had four other components to obscure the molasses walk this wound up being. Hardy is a legend without a doubt, but it's getting to the point where it feels painful to watch him even attempt to get in the ring.
Sawyer has never been the most compelling wrestler in any of his iterations. So it's hard to imagine anyone putting this match together believing this was adding anything to the card. This would have been a terrible "Impact" match, let alone a pay-per-view, hampered by disruptions or not.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: A Fantastic Knockouts World Championship #1 Contenders Ultimate X Match
If you put six women as talented as M By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, Shotzi Blackheart, Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz, and Shayna Baszler, you're bound to get something awesome that will come out of it. That's exactly what happened in the Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match for the Knockouts World Championship.
This could have everything you could want in a match, from good storytelling to some awesome in-ring work to the fast-paced, action-packed intensity you could want in an opening contest to set the tone for the rest of the show. It really felt like all six women in this match brought their A-Games and the sense of urgency that was needed in a Number One Contenders Match of this caliber to put on a total banger that I thoroughly enjoyed from bell-to-bell. I also really liked that this was used as a means of highlighting the recent dissension that's been going on between M and Heather through little moments like M climbing up the ropes to go up the truss rather than come to the aid of Heather when she needed it, and it kept Baszler looking really strong and dominant throughout its course.
As I noted earlier in our Destination X live blog, there were only a couple of things about this Knockouts World Championship Number One Contenders Ultimate X that I would've changed to make it that much better. First off, I would've loved to see this be given a little bit more time, especially when you consider this show was supposed to have at least another couple of matches on the main show and had the time that needed to be filled. I also could've done with someone other than Steelz winning, with Baszler being the first name that immediately comes to mind for me, given that she was supposed to be the original challenger for the Knockouts World Championship. With that out of the way, everything else about this was pretty spot on to me.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Hated: No-Contest on PPV
There were, undoubtedly, issues completely out of TNA's control as it came to this event. Several changes were made to the scheduled card, and it really should be said that they did well to pull a show together at all. But there were a couple of baffling decisions made that were entirely within their control, one of which being the finish to the Mustafa Ali versus Frankie Kazarian match that had been added.
This was, for all intents and purposes, a very good match that appeared to be building to an equally as good finish. Kazarian's Call Your Shot Trophy and subsequent title opportunity were on the line, so there was enough at stake to make this a significant bout worthy of the pay-per-view billing. If Kazarian won, he could continue with the trophy and opportunity as he has said he intends to do, using it for a World Tag Team title opportunity alongside Avery Styles. If Ali won, then he could get back on track to gold, and my personal preference, finally enter the World title picture for a program with Leon Slater.
All they had to do was see the match to a satisfying end. But they didn't. Instead, Kazarian and Ali kept fighting in the corner; the referee kept counting to five, but they didn't break, and he tried to get between them and got pushed away. Rather than just letting them fight, because this was a pay-per-view match with actual stakes, he called for the bell, and Ali went on a post-match rampage. The post-match stuff would have actually been perfectly viable for TV, especially since it was coupled with an Ali promo, and that's professional wrestling glutamate.
But this was a pay-per-view, and they chose to have a finish that rendered it all a waste of time. It was obviously designed to fill a slot on the card that would have otherwise been occupied by something and someone else. But that's still no excuse for making that so painstakingly obvious.
Even if they didn't want to put the Call Your Shot Trophy on Ali, they could have just not made it a match for the trophy. At least then it would have a finish, and one that could be built upon without essentially serving up the match that should have happened at a later date.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: Men's Ultimate X Replacements Made For Interesting Match Dynamics
With BDE and Rich Swann unable to make it to Destination X, two spots in the Men's Ultimate X were suddenly open. Fortunately, they were filled by two men who generated some rather interesting match dynamics.
One of the late additions to Ultimate X was former TNA Digital Media Champion AJ Francis, who cleared the other participants by several inches. As commentary pointed out, he could almost reach the red "X" hanging above just by standing, too.
Francis' addition to Ultimate X created a nice change of pace, taking it beyond the traditional high-flying and fast movements. It allowed for moments of strength, both from Francis and the underdogs working together to take him down.
TJP emerged as the surprise sixth entrant in Ultimate X, marking his first TNA appearance since 2021. And wisely, TNA leaned into his "WWE 205 Live" story with Cedric Alexander. The pair's faceoff showed off their athleticism and familiarity with one another, so much so that it led to an audience-clapping stalemate.
Given its limitations, talent-wise, I'd say that TNA made the most of this Ultimate X match lineup. The competitors themselves made some memorable moments, too, one of them being the First Class reunion fakeout.
Written by Ella Jay