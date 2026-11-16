There were, undoubtedly, issues completely out of TNA's control as it came to this event. Several changes were made to the scheduled card, and it really should be said that they did well to pull a show together at all. But there were a couple of baffling decisions made that were entirely within their control, one of which being the finish to the Mustafa Ali versus Frankie Kazarian match that had been added.

This was, for all intents and purposes, a very good match that appeared to be building to an equally as good finish. Kazarian's Call Your Shot Trophy and subsequent title opportunity were on the line, so there was enough at stake to make this a significant bout worthy of the pay-per-view billing. If Kazarian won, he could continue with the trophy and opportunity as he has said he intends to do, using it for a World Tag Team title opportunity alongside Avery Styles. If Ali won, then he could get back on track to gold, and my personal preference, finally enter the World title picture for a program with Leon Slater.

All they had to do was see the match to a satisfying end. But they didn't. Instead, Kazarian and Ali kept fighting in the corner; the referee kept counting to five, but they didn't break, and he tried to get between them and got pushed away. Rather than just letting them fight, because this was a pay-per-view match with actual stakes, he called for the bell, and Ali went on a post-match rampage. The post-match stuff would have actually been perfectly viable for TV, especially since it was coupled with an Ali promo, and that's professional wrestling glutamate.

But this was a pay-per-view, and they chose to have a finish that rendered it all a waste of time. It was obviously designed to fill a slot on the card that would have otherwise been occupied by something and someone else. But that's still no excuse for making that so painstakingly obvious.

Even if they didn't want to put the Call Your Shot Trophy on Ali, they could have just not made it a match for the trophy. At least then it would have a finish, and one that could be built upon without essentially serving up the match that should have happened at a later date.

Written by Max Everett