WWE's Tuesday night show, "WWE NXT," saw an increase in viewership but a decline in ratings for its November 10 edition.

The show's average viewership grew to 588,000, up from 552,000 the previous week, according to "Wrestlenomics," which is a 7% increase. Despite the growth, viewership remained below the monthly average of 636,000. Viewership for the show has steadily increased after it fell by a huge margin to 520,000 three weeks ago after hitting a high of 732,000 viewers in October.

The 18–49 key demographic rating, on the other hand, declined from 0.13 for the November 4 episode, which was pre-empted, to 0.11 for the November 10 episode. Last week's rating was consistent with the four-week average, remaining unchanged at 0.11.

Last week's "NXT" closed with a major faction brawl involving Zilla Fatu, Los Perros del Mal, BirthRight, and DarkState, after the groups interrupted Fatu's address. The show also featured an NXT Tag Team Championship match in which The Vanity Project retained their titles against Hank and Tank, while Izzi Dame and EK Prosper picked up victories in their respective matches. "NXT" also saw Kendal Grey confront NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan and challenge her to a title match, which was made official for the following week.