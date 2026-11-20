Jeff Cobb, formerly known as JC Mateo in WWE, has recalled turning down multiple WWE offers, including one due to a staff member's demeanor.

Cobb recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet for "Insight," where he narrated an interview experience with WWE that put him off the promotion. He recalled being interviewed by former WWE talent development head Canyon Ceman via video call while dressed in shorts and in bed, which didn't scream professionalism to Cobb.

"It was 2021, I think I mentioned it, when Canyon Ceman at the time, I don't know if he was in charge of — I don't know what he was doing. But what turned me off was when I had the Zoom call with him, the first thing that turned me off was, like, the Zoom call. He was in bed, just wearing, like, a white T-shirt and shorts. When he called me and he was in the bed in boxer shorts and a T-shirt, and I was like, 'What the hell?'" said Cobb. "That [was a reason] and then, I think he told me there were three tiers in NXT at the time for pay structure.' And then the one line that got me, that made me say no, was he's like, 'Well, you know, like, unlike other companies, we pay our talent during the pandemic.' And I said, 'You know, you didn't have to say that line.' Like, that turned me off too. I don't really want to work with somebody like that who's going to make a statement like that."

Cobb revealed in the interview that he turned down the opportunity to sign with WWE a few times, despite him being a huge fan of the promotion in his younger years.

The NJPW star said WWE first approached him after he wrestled Jon Moxley in AEW in 2020, but he turned down the offer. He also rejected another opportunity following the aforementioned interview with Ceman in 2021. WWE approached him once more sometime later, but by then, he had signed a three-year deal with NJPW, but eventually joined them in 2025.