Towards the end of his time in AEW, many believed that Cody Rhodes had run his course as a babyface and was in desperate need of a heel turn, something Rhodes resisted. Now many are wondering if that's the case in WWE as well, as Rhodes has gotten a more mixed reaction throughout 2026 during his feud with Randy Orton. But Bully Ray went one step further on "Busted Open Radio" last week, stating that Rhodes' support with the WWE fanbase, while not dead, was evaporating by the day.

"Cody is wearing thin on fans all over the world," Bully said. "Slowly, this babyface Cody is slowly eroding in the eyes of wrestling fans, WWE universe fans, everywhere. I'm not saying that he's lost the people. But slow erosion. It's like how...listen, the Grand Canyon wasn't formed over night. It slowly eroded from years of the river flowing through it.

"Cody's babyface fandom is slowly waning. It's slowly eroding. Night by night, the pop is becoming a little less. The boo is becoming a little loud. And I'm not shocked based on where we are now. And I'm not shocked because the minute Cody did not pull the trigger on kicking Randy that first opportunity he had is when this started, to me."

Bully unfavorably compared the reactions Rhodes was getting to the ones that John Cena used to get during his heyday. Whereas Bully believes fans were still engaged with Cena even as he was getting some boos, he feels that fans today have become indifferent to Rhodes.

"Whenever John Cena was getting booed, I always felt it was cool and fun to hate John Cena," Bully said. "Boo him, yell at him, scream at him, but we had a smile on our face. I don't get that with Cody. I don't get the cool and fun hatred with Cody. With Cody, we're all like 'Ugh, enough already.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription