AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fénix reportedly suffered an injury during Saturday's AAA taping.

According to False Finish, Fénix injured his hand and was favoring it throughout the match. Fénix was able to complete the match, but it is unknown how severe the injury is at this time.

False Finish has learned that AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fénix suffered an injury to his hand at the latest AAA tapings. Fénix was able to finish the match but was favoring the injury throughout. We will provide updates if we hear more pic.twitter.com/hFtZdARiGo — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) November 15, 2026

During the show, a tournament to crown Fénix's next challenger started. The first match saw Jack Cartwheel defeat Kento and Lince Dorado in the first of four tournament matches. The winners of each match will face off in a four-way to determine Fénix's next opponent. During the same episode, it was announced that Fénix would team up with AAA Latin American Champion La Parka and Mega Champion El Grande Americano to face AAA Trios Champions, Perros del Mal the following week.

On last week's "WWE SmackDown", Rey Mysterio announced that Fénix joined Team Mexico for the Survivor Series match against Team USA. He joined Mysterio and his brother, Penta on the team. Team USA is comprised of leader Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Penta's tag team partner and one-half of the World Tag Team Champions, Je'Von Evans.

It's unclear if Fénix's injury will affect the AAA tournament as well as Survivor Series.