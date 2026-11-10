New Tag Champs Penta & Je'Von Evans Join Opposing Teams At WWE Survivor Series 2026

New World Tag Team Champions Penta and Je'Von Evans will be joining opposite teams at WWE Survivor Series 2026.

Survivor Series will have a traditional five-on-five Survivor Series match with Cody Rhodes leading Team USA and Rey Mysterio leading Team Mexico. During "WWE Raw," Rhodes and Mysterio were in the ring when both men rejected Dominik Mysterio for their teams. CM Punk joined in on mocking "Dirty Dom" and told Rhodes he wanted in.

Backstage, Mysterio approached Penta to tell him that Team Mexico wouldn't be complete without him. Penta replied that "Mexico gave me everything in my life" and that he will fight for Mexico and he's in.

In another backstage segment, Penta approached Evans. Evans told him that he knows they just became tag champs, but Rhodes had asked him to be on Team USA and asked if he minded. Penta said Mysterio had asked him to be on Team Mexico and he agreed. They were both excited to be going to Survivor Series. Evans informed Penta that he wouldn't be taking it easy on him.

Survivor Series will be live on November 28 and emanate from Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros.