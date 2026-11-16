In the ring, Darby Allin performs like a man without fear, while also consistently pushing himself outside of it as well. In 2025, Allin joined the ranks of some of the greatest mountain climbers when he ascended to the top of Mount Everest, but this year, a marathon made him feel his limits.

During an interview on "1010 XL" alongside Steven Borden, Allin recalled the New York Marathon he recently took part in and how he struggled through it. "Yeah, dude, I'm feeling every ounce of that," he admitted. "Everyone's like, 'Yo, congratulations!' And then I was like, 'Dude, I wish I trained for that.' I didn't train once for it, and then little did I know, it was only going to be a few days removed from Blood & Guts."

With Everest and the New York Marathon behind him, Allin was asked what his next challenge could be. "Honestly, I don't even know; it just comes to me naturally," he said. "I never grew up wanting to do Mount Everest, and I never grew up wanting to do a New York Marathon either. It just kind of falls into you." Allin claims that his life motto is to just see where "the wind" takes him, and by living that way, it has taken him to many unexpected places.

Earlier in the year, Allin clashed against Kevin Knight in a Continental Classic match, where he admits was the first time he ever felt scared in the ring. Allin explained that a backflip spot off of a guardrail almost botched, and while he still hit the move, he was left with "spaghetti legs" for the rest of the match, as he dealt with the fear of getting seriously hurt.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "1010 XL – Jacksonville's Sports Radio," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.