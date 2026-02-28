AEW's Darby Allin Recalls The First Time He Felt Scared During A Match

Throughout his AEW tenure, Darby Allin has developed a reputation for being a fearless, or crazy, performer, depending on one's point of view. That's because Allin has pulled off some of the wildest moments in AEW's history, perhaps none wilder, or more controversial, than his swan dive off a ladder through a pane of glass at AEW Revolution 2024. But for all the crazy things he's done, Allin has seemingly been immune to fear, or at times even pain.

As it turns out though, there's at least been one moment that's left Allin worse for wear. Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Allin revealed his Continental Classic match with Kevin Knight had been the most painful match of his career. Given Allin was out for several weeks after the match, that makes sense, though as Allin describes it, the moment he was injured was far tamer than some of his more death defying stunts.

"It was a nothing in the grand scheme of things," Allin said. "It was a backflip off the guardrail. As soon as I Coffin Dropped the guard rail and he jumped up, the guardrail kind of shifted, so I couldn't be in place right where I needed to be for the backflip. It just kind of moved when I Coffin Dropped into it, and then the knees barely caught me.

"And I remember, I felt my legs were giving out in the match, and I couldn't stand. And that happened also in the first, like, three minutes of the match, so the rest of the match, I'm like wrestling with these spaghetti legs. And I feel like I couldn't walk. And it was such a crazy feeling. And then I collapsed in the back and just puked everywhere."