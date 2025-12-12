AEW's Darby Allin Offers Injury Update Following Continental Classic Removal

Last month, AEW star Darby Allin was set to take part in the company's annual Continental Classic tournament as part of the Gold League. Allin wrestled his first tournament match against Kevin Knight on the November 26 edition of "AEW Dynamite," but after suffering an injury in that bout, Allin was briefly hospitalized and removed from the tournament. Speaking in an interview with 11Alive, Allin offered an update on his status.

"Honestly, I passed all [AEW's] tests," Allin said. "I passed every protocol that they have, but at this rate, it's just, 'Hey, take a few weeks off. Give yourself a break.'"

Reflecting on his journey to climb Mt. Everest earlier this year, Allin stated that it taught him that it's important to focus on his personal life and not feel the need to constantly remain in the spotlight. As a result, he's not too upset about being forced out of the Continental Classic.

"There's a lot of people that [say], 'Oh, I can't – I don't want to lose my spot. I've got to be on TV every week.' I don't care," Allin continued. "If they want what's best for me, I can respect that. But ... I feel 100%. I could do it – definitely, I could do it tomorrow. But they're just saying, 'Pump the brakes.' And it's fine, because you've got to think of the long game, you know?"

In Allin's place, "Jungle" Jack Perry was added to the tournament. He wrestled his first match on Wednesday's "Dynamite," coming up short against Kazuchika Okada. As for Allin, it doesn't sound as though the former TNT Champion will be out for too long.

