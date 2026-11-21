Though they may never cross paths on-screen, AEW senior producer and play-by-play veteran Tony Schiavone recently acknowledged "The OTC" Roman Reigns on his "What Happened When" podcast. During their conversation that went from NBA "G.O.A.T." LeBron James to what some might argue as the "G.O.A.T." in the WWE, in Reigns, co-host Conrad Thompson asked Schiavone who he hated more: James or Reigns. Quick to clarify, the voice of AEW said that he didn't dislike Reigns, in fact, it's quite the opposite.

"I've never met him, but I've always kind of thought he was pretty cool," Schiavone said.

Now in his first reign with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, "The Tribal Chief" has been embroiled in a state of hostile affairs with the 946 stable, run by former AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs (now wrestling under Royce Keys in the WWE).

Both 946 and Reigns' led Bloodline are set to collide inside a steel cage in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. This will be his fourth appearance in this specialized structure, with hopes that his team can clench the victory for the third time in his career.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Happened When" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.