The Kasper Brothers, Jacob and Drew, the former Creed Brothers in WWE, made their surprise debut at AEW Full Gear just days after they departed WWE, their profiles moved to the company's alumni roster. The team came out following the Young Buck's AEW World Tag Team Championship defense and went face-to-face with the champions, the Motor City Machine Guns, and FTR.

As they were walking back up the ramp, Drew Kasper looked into the camera and addressed their arrival to the company, saying that the brothers were "meant to be here." Dave Meltzer confirmed on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that the former Creed Brothers' WWE contracts did expire.

"They were not fired," Meltzer said. "The contract expired and they wanted to leave and I mean, they may not have gotten a big offer to stay, but they wanted to leave. It may have just been that it's like, 'Look we're going nowhere...' Drew [Kasper] looked at the camera and just goes, 'We left on our own and we came here because this is where the best tag teams are.' And this is where the best tag teams are."

Meltzer said he believes making the call to leave WWE and join AEW is going to be beneficial for their careers. After the confrontation between teams at Full Gear, he speculated about a four-way match at AEW Worlds End, set for December 19.

Before their departure, the Creeds had been once again working in "WWE NXT." They participated in the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, where they were eliminated by Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in the quarter final.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.