Brutus & Julius Creed Decimate Up And Coming Tag Teams In Return To WWE NXT

The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius) have taken a page out of Grayson Waller's playbook and returned to their former home of "WWE NXT."

Tuesday night's episode of "NXT" featured a tag team match pitting Dorian Van Dux and Sean Legacy against Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar, with the latter team emerging victorious after Dar blocked a springboard splash from Legacy with his knees, then rolled him up for a three count. Dar and Moreno's victory celebration was short-lived, however, as Julius and Brutus Creed attacked them from behind and knocked their opponents out of the ring. Julius followed with a German suplex to Dar; Brutus then fed Moreno into him for a Brutus Ball powerbomb-combo.

WWE fans last saw the Creed Brothers compete on the August 13 edition of "WWE Main Event" as they took on Birthright's Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Uriah Connors. Interestingly, they defeated the teams of Van Dux-Legacy and Moreno-Dar on preceding episodes of "Main Event" as well.

Their last true WWE main roster match came on the May 18 edition of "WWE Raw" as they, under luchador masks, were defeated by Los Americanos. Their tag team partner, Original El Grando Americano, unmasked himself as Chad Gable shortly after.

What the Creed Brothers have in store for their "NXT" resurgence has yet to be seen. In Waller's case, he sought to "rattle cages" and did so by claiming the NXT Championship at "NXT" Heatwave. In their original "NXT" run, Julius and Brutus captured the NXT Tag Team Championships on one occasion.