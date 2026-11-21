Liv Morgan joined the Judgment Day in 2024, two years after the faction was originally formed by Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest. Since then, Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have largely been at the front of the stable, with former member Finn Balor being its de facto figurehead before his ousting this year.

The faction has slowly lost prominence, and Becky Lynch blames Morgan. During an appearance on the "RAW Recap," Lynch called Roxanne Perez out, asking why she's spending her time with Judgment Day.

"Roxanne, who everybody was saying, 'Oh, she's going to be the prodigy,' she is a prodigy, she's incredible, she started wrestling when she was, you know, right out of the womb," she argued. "She's the one standing in the shadows! What is she getting out of this?"

Perez is known for carrying herself with confidence in the ring, but Lynch believes she has no grounds for acting this way when she's answering to Morgan all the time.

"I want to see her come out and throw f***ing fists!" she exclaimed. Lynch further threatened Perez with a beating and proclaimed that she'll likely not see it coming because she's not under the tutelage of someone who's teaching her anything. "What's she doing with Liv Morgan? It's not helping her. It's not advancing her career."

Lynch notes that not just Perez elevates Morgan, but the entire faction. "What's happened to Dominik Mysterio?" she recalled, noting how promising Mysterio once seemed. "[Morgan] has dragged him down to the dirt! And JD? My boy, JD? The kid that I have known since he was 12 years old. (...) And now? Now look at him? What's he doing, playing lackey to these fools?"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "RAW Recap" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.