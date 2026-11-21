At the end of WrestleMania 31, it was Seth Rollins who stood tall with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after cashing in the Money in the Bank Briefcase during Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' match for the title.

The moment is considered iconic for Rollins, but according to the man himself, the moment isn't as big of a milestone as fans might feel.

"Most people consider it the main event, like part of the main event, if you look at it on the line up, it would be because I changed the match to a Triple Threat, but I was not on the marquee," he explained during an interview on "The Kittle Things." "So, at this point, there's many, many arguments to be had. I feel like I have never been in a main event at WrestleMania."

"I've had Night One main events, and I was – I've helped in the Night Two main event at WrestleMania 40, with Cody [Rhodes] and Roman, and I had the cash in, but I've never been the person on the marquee to finish the show, Night Two," Rollins added. He then admits that it would be a tough sell for him to get that main event spot, but notes that there's definitely a few more years left in his career.

Rollins does acknowledge that he was on the poster alongside Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock for WrestleMania 40, but while he was the World Heavyweight Champion at the time, he still seems to refuse to acknowledge it as his main event match even when others might believe it was.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kittle Things," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.