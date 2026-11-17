Ridge Holland, aka Luke Menzies, saw his WWE career come to an end in 2025, but things could have gone differently had the company stuck to its plans to put him in a faction.

A recent "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" edition revealed that WWE had plans to put Holland in The New Day when Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods — now Austin Creed in AEW — turned heel on Big E. The report claims that WWE talked about it internally before they canceled those plans.

Holland's move to The New Day would've been a shocking switch, as it would've involved him replacing Big E, the very wrestler he injured, ultimately resulting in Big E's retirement from wrestling and departure from The New Day. The New Day didn't permanently add anyone to the group, but Grayson Waller joined Kofi and Woods during the final period of their time in WWE.

Holland's time in WWE ended last November, when he was part of "NXT" after being moved to the brand from the main roster. WWE ultimately terminated his contract, with Holland later revealing that the company had asked him to take a pay cut of more than 50%. This was similar to the request WWE made of The New Day, who rejected the offer and left the promotion before eventually joining AEW. Holland, who spent some time on the sidelines recovering from neck surgery, returned to the ring in July, competing for various independent promotions across the UK.