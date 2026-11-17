Ahead of the start of the 2026 Continental Classic, Mike "Speedball" Bailey has spoken excitedly after being announced for the tournament.

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently revealed the participants in the 2026 Continental Classic, with Bailey among those announced, and he will be competing in the tournament for the second time in his AEW career. Following the announcement, Bailey took to X to passionately declare that he would give everything he had to the tournament.

"I was made for the Continental Classic. I have dedicated my entire life to be ready for opportunities like this. I will pour my heart and soul into every single match and I will be the winner. It's starts this Wednesday! #AEWDynamite," he said.

I was made for the Continental Classic. I have dedicated my entire life to be ready for opportunities like this. I will pour my heart and soul into every single match and I will be the winner. It's starts this Wednesday! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qNUqMU7Zhk — Speedball Mike Bailey (@SpeedballBailey) November 17, 2026

The Gold League of the 2026 Continental Classic, in which Bailey has been placed, will also feature reigning Continental Classic winner Jon Moxley, Bailey's former tag team partner Kevin Knight, Nick Wayne, Tommaso Ciampa, and Orange Cassidy. Meanwhile, the Blue League will feature Ricochet, Brody King, Bandido, Adam Page, Daniel Garcia, and Jay White.

Bailey was in the Gold League last year too and finished at the bottom of the table, with losses to the late PAC, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry, while his two wins in the tournament came against Knight and Kyle Fletcher. The Continental Classic will begin this week on "AEW Dynamite," with the tournament final scheduled to take place at Worlds End, AEW's final pay-per-view of 2026, on December 19.