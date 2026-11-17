In late September, the wrestling world was rocked by the surprising death of Benjamin "PAC" Satterly at the age of 40 of bronchial asthma. AEW held a beautiful tribute show and continue to honor his memory, most recently by redesigning the Trios championship to include a plate with his likeness on it and his name etched into one of the straps.

Satterly's wife, Natalie posted an emotional tribute marking 50 days since his death alongside a series of photos. She reflected on how she sometimes can get things done in their garden and other days, struggles to do anything and "is paralysed with anguish at the prospect of a life without you".

"Somehow it's been ten weeks since I dropped you off at the airport and felt your embrace for the final time. Fifty days ago we had our last conversation... how is that possible?! It is still so difficult to wrap my head around the fact that you're gone," Natalie wrote.

Satterly loved Christmas and watching decorations go up and hearing people's plans and contemplating Christmas without him "feels so heavy and sad, scary even." Natalie mentioned all the times she wanted to contact him, only to realize she can't and "I crumble". She also reflected on spending so much time on their forever home, only for him to not be able to enjoy it. Natalie wrote that they both knew life could be cruel and that helped them to be open with their feelings and she spoke of the way he loved, cared, and respected her.

In closing, Natalie wrote, "One of the truest testaments to your legacy is reflected in the kindness, care and support we have received from the people that loved you; from family and friends, work colleagues, and your many many fans. They've all helped to keep us going. If you're reading this and you're one of those people then thank you ❤️. You are so loved and missed darling, thinking of you always."