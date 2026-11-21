Following his SummerSlam 1992 classic with Davey Boy Smith, it was apparent that Bret Hart's stock in the WWE was going up. But even still, his WWE Championship victory over Ric Flair in the fall, at a live event in Saskatoon, caught many off guard. But as he relayed during an appearance on the "Johnny I Pro Show," no one was more shocked about Hart's surprise World Title victory than Hart himself.

"I didn't see it coming," Hart said. "Didn't expect it. And it was just...it was, for sure, going to change my life, and for sure going to...it was finally going to give me that credit that I maybe never got from anywhere else. I was kind of, I was always like 'You hear Bret Hart's a good wrestler, [but] is he really?' I don't know. You know, it's like I think...I always wanted someone to verify that I was actually any good."

Another thing that surprised Hart upon winning the title was the various reactions other wrestlers had to his big moment. While Hart recalled his brother, Owen, being elated for his big win, others weren't as kind. In particular, Hart remembered "Dynamite Kid" Tom Billington, Hulk Hogan, and Smith, his own brother-in-law, having negative reactions, with Hart describing Smith as looking like "someone had shot him through the heart with a shotgun." In retrospect, Hart sees those reactions as a sign of how competitive wrestlers were/are.

"Maybe in his [Davey's] case he was thinking 'It could've been me, but they picked him,'" Hart said. "I could see it with Davey a little bit. But Dynamite was kind of already over...I always thought he would've been happy. Hogan was another one too. I always thought he would've been very happy...It just goes to show you that it's a very competitive business with stuff like that."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Johnny I Pro Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription