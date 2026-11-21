WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart inspired many of today's wrestlers, with his emphasis on technique and speed over size and charisma. Despite that, Hart isn't exactly fond of the state of modern wrestling, and he shared what he believes is missing in today's product during an interview on the "Johnny I Pro Show."

Hart recalled watching clips of wrestlers from the 1960s, noting that their style was what he wants to see in wrestling, which was more Greco-Roman than the product today. "I always have a line that I use regularly: the best pro wrestling has to always pretend to be real. And I don't think they're trying hard enough anymore to make it appear real," he explained.

"The Hitman" did acknowledge that kayfabe isn't as important to fans today, especially when there are shows like "WWE Unreal." However, he believes that he and his peers always made sure to suspend disbelief, and that even he sometimes believed what he saw even though he was already on the inside of the industry.

"I was always a fan of good, real wrestling," he said. "I love a lot of wrestlers that are working today, but you know, for God's sake, maybe they could put a hold on once in a while?"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Johnny I Pro Show," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.