During "WWE Raw", IYO SKY survived outside interference from the Judgment Day and some help from Becky Lynch to defeat Raquel Rodriguez to become the new Women's IC Champion for the first time in her impressive career.

Following her big victory, SKY took to social media to share her thoughts. She posted two photos, one of her with a huge smile while holding up her new title and a closeup of her cradling the IC title close to her face. She wrote:

"FINALLY....I became the Women's Intercontinental Champion!!! I am so thankful to the WWE universe for always believing in me!!!! Love y'all👉🥹👈✨✨✨"

FINALLY....I became the Women's Intercontinental Champion!!!

I am so thankful to the WWE universe for always believing in me!!!!

Love y'all👉🥹👈✨✨✨🩷🩷🩷 pic.twitter.com/u92Z5sNI3p — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) November 17, 2026

With the IC title win, SKY becomes the second woman in WWE to become Triple Crown champion, behind Becky Lynch. SKY has also held the World Championship and the Tag Team Championship (three times). In NXT, SKY held the NXT Women's title and the Women's tag titles. She is a US title win away from becoming a Grand Slam champion.