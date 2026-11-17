Following the main event of AEW Full Gear which saw Will Ospreay retain the Men's World Championship over Kyle Fletcher, a hooded figure slid into the ring and attacked him from behind. The figure removed his mask to reveal his identity; MJF. He had his Triple B in hand when he was chased out of the ring. When he jumped the barricade, he accidentally kicked a fan in the face.

After the incident, Nigel McGuinness went to check on her. The fan was "hurt a little bit" and after the shock wore off was laughing about the incident. MJF took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and said for "that lady to watch where she's going."

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided a little bit of an update. He said that the woman involved "wasn't too thrilled" about being kicked in the face by MJF.

"Everyone was really nice to her and kind of just recognized that s*** happens. She wasn't hurt badly or anything. She was hurt, but not badly. So as far as everyone expects, everything is cool."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.