"The Devil" Maxwell Jacob Friedman is back. After Will Ospreay successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Kyle Fletcher, a masked MJF ruined the post-match celebration at Full Gear this past Saturday. Ospreay wasn't the only one who felt the effects of MJF's presence, as a fan in the audience did, too, though, accidentally.

Running for his life after his heinous in-ring actions, MJF's foot clashed in a fan's face just after he jumped over the barricade near the front row. Immediately after the incident, AEW officials and commentator/occasional in-ring talent Nigel McGuinness went over and checked in on her. Fightful Select reports that the fan who took MJF's foot to the face is doing okay, though, at first, she described being "initially shocked" and "hurt a little bit," but laughed it off afterward.

While most were sympathetic to the victim, MJF wasn't, as he not only blamed her for being in his way while he was trying to make his narrow escape: "Also tell that lady she should watch where she's going," MJF wrote on X [formerly known as Twitter], but he also said he wouldn't "press charges," according to a statement made by MJF's representative/ pro wrestling lawyer, "Smart" Mark Sterling.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE LEGAL COUNSEL OF MJF: Following a thorough review of the incident at AEW Full Gear, my client, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, has elected, in an extraordinary act of goodwill and benevolence, to forgo pursuing any and all legal remedies against the woman who... pic.twitter.com/LzkUyKn09d — "Smart" Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) November 16, 2026

Though most witnessed the changing of the World Championship back in July, MJF remains adamant that he is the "One True Champion" to the World Title, and that he never lost his "Triple B" to Kenny Omega. Now, he is on the warpath to prove it to its current champion, Ospreay. As announced by AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, MJF will appear on this week's upcoming episode of "AEW Dynamite."