MJF's attack on Will Ospreay at Full Gear shocked many, including Tony Khan, with the AEW CEO revealing that the former world champion will be back on AEW television soon.

After Ospreay successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Kyle Fletcher, a masked man appeared and attacked Ospreay, who turned out to be MJF. In the post-show presser, Khan praised the world title clash before addressing MJF's return.

"First of all, it was a shocking end. It was a great main event match. I thought Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay was a tremendous match, and you just named two great world champions in AEW's history. Of course, the world champion Will Ospreay and the former world champion MJF. We saw the former world champion MJF make a shocking return at the end of Full Gear tonight, and I thought tonight was an awesome Full Gear," said Khan.

The AEW head honcho then went on to point out how far AEW — and the two stars in the main event — have come in the last two years, before getting back to discussing MJF. Khan announced that MJF will be back on "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday, potentially to explain his actions.

"After that incredible main event, MJF took advantage of the opportunity, and jumped Will Ospreay from behind. I know that the 'Aerial Assassin' is none too pleased and is being checked out by the doctors right now. It is a crazy situation. We will hear from MJF on Wednesday on Dynamite. I'm hoping that Will Ospreay is okay right now, and after a great match, the last thing he deserved is to be attacked and jumped by the former champion MJF," he concluded.

This coming week's "Dynamite" will be held at the Mission Ballroom. The last time the venue hosted the show, in February 2026, MJF was still the world champion heading into the Revolution pay-per-view, where he emerged victorious against Adam Page.