Damian Priest appeared to have a good thing going with former WWE Tag Team Championship partner R-Truth, at least till he turned on Truth a couple of months ago. Now on his own again, Priest is revealing that this was something he had on his mind for a while. In an interview with "Complex Graps," Priest admitted that while he had plenty of tag team success, it had prevented him from accomplishing goals as a singles wrestler that he feels he's missed out on.

"There's no reason why I'm only a one time World champion," Priest said. "I can be a multi-time. I've never even had a WWE Title shot, you know? I've never even faced for the Intercontinental Championship. I can hold the US Title again. There's a lot of stuff that I'd like to accomplish and prove to myself and to everybody else. Like, no, I should be up here. I'm just wasting time with helping buddies and friends, and having fun."

Part of Priest's frustration is his feeling that he no longer has to prove anything, having had previous singles success in just a short amount of time on the main roster, but is still forced to do to "SmackDown" GM Nick Aldis. Because of that, he appears focused on achieving this new success on 'SmackDown' due to never having won singles gold on the blue brand, though he was not opposed to returning to "Raw" somewhere down the road.

"I wouldn't mind that at all," Priest said. "When I was at 'Raw,' I was the World Champ. I haven't had that accolade on 'SmackDown,' I haven't had any individual singles title on 'SmackDown.' So that's still, that's something I need to achieve. But yeah, either brand, man, anybody, bring them on. I don't care. I just want to get what's mine. That's it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Complex Graps" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription