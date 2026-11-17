Late AEW star PAC appears to have been given a tribute in Siege Camp's "Foxhole" video game.

As part of the game's 68th update, "Engines of War," a number of features were added to the PC title, as detailed in the Devblog. But one particular feature stood out as a nod to the late wrestler in the form of a rocket launcher.

"Unleashing a rapid barrage of three independently propelled White Ash rockets, the P-A-C "B***ard" Burst Launcher brings a powerful new anti-tank weapon to the Warden infantry arsenal," the description reads. "Its unusual design earned it the name 'B***ard' due to the dangerous development process involved in creating White Ash canisters capable of withstanding the launch."

Within the lore of the game, developers of the weapon called it a "B***ard" for all the bones burned to ash while developing it.

PAC's nickname throughout his wrestling career was "The B***ard." He passed away on September 27 at the age of 40 from bronchial asthma in Des Plaines, Illinois. His wife posted an emotional tribute on Monday to mark ten weeks since she'd last embraced him.

"Foxhole" launched in 2017 via Steam's early access program ahead of a full release in 2022, and is exclusively available for PC players at the time of writing.