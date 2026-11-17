Ethan Page's in-ring career stretches all the way back to 2006. It wasn't until he arrived to WWE in 2024 that he felt his work was truly cherished, however.

During an interview with "Ringer Wrestling," the new WWE Intercontinental Champion opened up about his wrestling journey and the long span of undervaluation that came along with it.

"I have always reached a point of knowing my value is not being appreciated in the company that I am currently in. Not the one right now. I'm very appreciated, but I will say every company before did not appreciate who I was and what I brought to the table," Page said. "I actually think that my skillset and my potential made people very uncomfortable. They didn't think that they could hold up against me. I was a real threat. So they essentially tried to push me out of everywhere that I was.

"I happily watched them open the door and saw success on the other side," he continued. "I upgraded every company that I left from. Now I am in the company. I started at the bottom and I have now upgraded in the only company left to be in."

Prior to signing with WWE, Page performed across the independent wrestling circuit, ranging from Canada and the United States to Japan and the United Kingdom. He also gained television experience in promotions such as TNA Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and All Elite Wrestling. He left from under the AEW-ROH banner in early 2024 after feeling unfulfilled.

Since joining WWE, Page has enjoyed reigns as NXT, North American, and WWE Intercontinental Champion. Looking ahead, he now aims to reach the top of WWE, then eventually retire from that position.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Ringer Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.