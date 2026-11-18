Former WCW executive and Mid-South Wrestling promoter Bill Watts died at the age of 87 on Tuesday. Following his passing, WWE issued a statement on both its website, as well as on social media, complete with a tribute graphic. Watts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

"Inside the squared circle, he was as tough as they came," Watts' obituary posted by the company reads. "Outside the ring, his no-nonsense approach to doing business made him one of the industry's top promoters. With that, Watts built a lasting legacy in the wrestling business."

The obituary outlined Watts' athletic career at the University of Oklahoma and noted his rivalry with WWWF Champion Bruno Sammartino. Following his in-ring career, where he won numerous championships across the territories, Watts grew Mid-South Wrestling exponentially, something WWE also highlighted. He's often credited with creating the episodic-style of professional wrestling that fans see today. Watts would book his shows on a weekly basis, building storylines.

"The 'Cowboy's' fingerprints remain visible on the history of wrestling," WWE wrote in its statement. "Watts helped standardize the idea of turning journeyman competitors into grappling mainstays, where fans could get to know their heroes on a more regular basis."

Following his time in Mid-South Wrestling, where he elevated numerous fellow future WWE Hall of Famers like Sting and Ted DiBiase, Watts became Executive Vice President of WCW in 1992. He departed the company in 1993, and had another brief stint behind-the-scenes as a booker in the then-WWF.