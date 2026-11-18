It was reported back at the beginning of October that both Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, formerly The Acclaimed, were free agents as their AEW contracts had expired. While Caster obviously departed the company, as he wrestled Moose at TNA Bound for Glory 2026, Bowens' status has remained unclear.

According to a new report on Tuesday from Fightful Select, however, sources within the company said they expected Bowens to remain with AEW, and if he hasn't already re-signed a deal, the sources believe he will soon. The star was never taken off AEW's roster page on its website, a solid indicator that a talent has departed the company. It was noted back in October that the deaths of Benjamin Satterley and Andy Williams, Pac and "The Butcher," could have pushed back contract negotiations.

Bowens had been working as a member of The Opps alongside Samoa Joe, HOOK, Katsuyori Shibata, and Action Andretti. His most recent match took place on the Buy-In show ahead of AEW All In London 2026, where the faction, minus Joe, lost to Lio Rush and The Rascalz. Bowens worked matches on ROH, as well as a dark match ahead of an episode of "AEW Dynamite," in July. He wrestled alongside HOOK at AEW Brawl in the Ballpark on July 10.

While Bowens has remained active on social media, he hasn't commented on his contract status with AEW. Recently, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer a one-word answer as to whether or not he and Caster would ever reunite as the Acclaimed. "The Pride of Pro Wrestling" responded to the fan question with a simple, "no."